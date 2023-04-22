Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Aegean Region

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Aydın, Turkey

Tuerkmen Mahallesi
13
Kusadasi
9
Didim
8
4 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Aegean Region, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Aegean Region, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 350 m²
€ 400,000
TWIN VILLAS FOR SALE IN KUSHADASI / AYDIN USAGE AREA: 200 M2 NETTO / 350 M2 BRUTTO …
3 room apartment in Didim, Turkey
3 room apartment
Didim, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 291,000
The apartments are located in the new complex of Necdet Yapi. The area is 145 5 sq.m. The co…
2 room apartment in Didim, Turkey
2 room apartment
Didim, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 203,500
The apartments are located in the new complex of Necdet Yapi.  The area is 85 sq.m.&nbs…
House in Kusadasi, Turkey
House
Kusadasi, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m² Number of floors 4
Price on request

Properties features in Aydın, Turkey

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir