Pool Residential properties for sale in Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey

5 room apartmentin Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
5 room apartment
Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 362 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 2,487,900
Premium Apartment 4 + 1 in the center of IstanbulArea: Istanbul, SaryerA dream project locat…
2 room apartmentin Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 109 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 613,600
Premium Apartment 1 + 1 in the center of IstanbulArea: Istanbul, SaryerA dream project locat…
3 room apartmentin Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 145 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 824,400
Premium Apartment 2 + 1 in the center of IstanbulArea: Istanbul, SaryerA dream project locat…
4 room apartmentin Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 210 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,107,200
Premium Apartment 3 + 1 in the center of IstanbulArea: Istanbul, SaryerA dream project locat…
3 room apartmentin Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 149 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 989,600
Luxury apartment 2 + 1 in an amazing complexArea: Istanbul, Saryer, AyazagaThe largest long-…
4 room apartmentin Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 193 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,404,900
New apartment 3 + 1 in the center of IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Saryer, AyazagaThe largest long…
5 room apartmentin Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
5 room apartment
Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 225 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,578,000
Prestigious apartment 4 + 1 in the new elite complexArea: Istanbul, Saryer, AyazagaThe large…
6 room apartmentin Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
6 room apartment
Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 422 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 2,785,200
Luxury apartment 5 + 1 in a new privileged complexArea: Istanbul, Saryer, AyazagaThe largest…
2 room apartmentin Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 72 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 576,300
Ideal apartment 1 + 1 for investmentArea: Istanbul, Saryer, AyazagaThe largest long-awaited …

