UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Turkey
New houses in Turkey
All new buildings in Turkey
892
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Turkey
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment in Turkey
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
House in Turkey
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Land in Turkey
Luxury Properties in Turkey
Find an Agent in Turkey
Real estate agencies in Turkey
Agents in Turkey
Commercial
All commercial properties in Turkey
Hotel
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Turkey
Find an Agent in Turkey
Real estate agencies in Turkey
Agents in Turkey
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Turkey
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Turkey
Marmara Region
Ayazaga Mahallesi
Multilevel-apartment
Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
Multilevel apartments
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
1 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
Price on request
300 meters from the sea in Mahmutlar, with sparkling floors and closets, a dazzling apartmen…
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
225 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 303,496
Very spacious penthouse 3 + 1 in an elite complex in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothThe compl…
1 room apartment
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
86 m²
€ 305,829
2 room apartment
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
96 m²
€ 245,000
4 room apartment
Istanbul, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
3 bath
244 m²
Price on request
Calvin Dream offers unique living spaces with its architecture and ideal concept suitable f…
Villa 5 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
170 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 286,153
Lovely villa 4 + 1 with sea views in KONAKLIArea: Antalya, Alanya, KonaklyThe villa is sold …
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
60 m²
6/6 Floor
€ 210,906
Apartment 1 + 1 in the ultra luxurious premium residence in CİKCİLLİArea: Antalya, Alanya, G…
3 room apartment
Asmali Mescit Mahallesi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
132 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 671,930
Authentic 2 + 1 apartment in an elite complex in Beyoğlu Area: Istanbul, Beglu, Tottom In th…
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 9
€ 562,906
5 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
180 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 204,547
Lovely apartment 4 + 1 Area: Antalya, AlanyaApartment 4 + 1 with 2 large balconies. Separate…
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
55 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 131,033
Lovely apartment 1 + 1 with good repairs and furniture in BothArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothDis…
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
52 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 119,760
Fresh apartment 1 + 1 in a stylish houseArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothChic apartment 1 + 1 in a…
Properties features in Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map