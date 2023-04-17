Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Avcilar, Turkey

4 room housein Avcilar, Turkey
4 room house
Avcilar, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 220 m² Number of floors 19
€ 546,462
- 56000 m2 with 80% landscape area Social facilities:  walking space,  pl…
3 room housein Avcilar, Turkey
3 room house
Avcilar, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 169 m² Number of floors 19
€ 427,670
- 56000 m2 with 80% landscape area Social facilities:  walking space,  pl…
Mir