Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Avcilar, Turkey
Apartment
Clear all
10 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
135 m²
6/6 Floor
€ 370,000
Lovely apartment 2 + 1 in the developed large complex of IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Avjilar B…
5 room apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
215 m²
7/7 Floor
€ 650,100
Luxury apartment 4 + 1 in an excellent residential complex Area: Istanbul, Avjilar Built o…
6 room apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
371 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 836,500
Premium apartment 5 + 1 in a large modern residential complex Area: Istanbul, Avjilar Buil…
2 room apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
2 bath
132 m²
Price on request
Avcılar is hosting a new and luxurious housing project. You will definitely not be indiffer…
1 room apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
70 m²
Number of floors 25
€ 290,066
New residential complex in a prestigious area of Avcılar next to the new channel project, Is…
1 room apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 187,812
Ready-made apartments near Istanbul University The Mars 19 project is characterized by ergo…
1 room apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
49 m²
11/21 Floor
€ 230,000
New Town silhouette The project, the region's most ambitious project, is built on an area o…
Apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
€ 178,116
Why this property؟ The project is located within the municipality of Avcilar. It is charact…
Apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
€ 37,230
Why this property؟ The project location is on the European side of Istanbul, close to all f…
Apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
€ 123,810
PROJECT DETAILS SKY-159 is surrounded by Kuçukcekmece Lake from East and Marmara Sea from…
