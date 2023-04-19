Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Atasehir
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Atasehir, Turkey

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Atasehir, Turkey
2 room apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 258 m² 17/44 Floor
€ 1,072,000
The presented option is a 2-bedroom apartment on the 17th floor. Floor-to-ceiling window, be…
Apartmentin Atasehir, Turkey
Apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
€ 282,051
Why this property؟ Suitable for those looking for apartments for sale in the center of the …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir