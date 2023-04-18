Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Kartepe
  5. Ataevler Mahallesi
  6. Apartments for sale

Pool Apartments for sale in Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey

Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 75 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 142,500
Spacious apartment 1 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet green area w…
3 room apartmentin Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 113 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 166,400
Spacious apartment 2 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet green area w…
4 room apartmentin Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 145 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 191,900
Elite apartment 3 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet green area with…
5 room apartmentin Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
5 room apartment
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 230 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 326,000
Elite apartment 4 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet green area with…

Properties features in Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir