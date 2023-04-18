Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Asmali Mescit Mahallesi, Turkey

2 room apartmentin Asmali Mescit Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Asmali Mescit Mahallesi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 78 m² Number of floors 5
€ 633,346
Residential complex in the historic part of the city, near the cultural and art centers, Bey…
4 room apartmentin Asmali Mescit Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Asmali Mescit Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 557,000
2 room apartmentin Asmali Mescit Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Asmali Mescit Mahallesi, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 77 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 568,500
Luxury apartment 1 + 1 in the historic center in Beyoğlu Area: Istanbul, Beglu, Tottom In th…
3 room apartmentin Asmali Mescit Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Asmali Mescit Mahallesi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 132 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 697,400
Authentic 2 + 1 apartment in an elite complex in Beyoğlu Area: Istanbul, Beglu, Tottom In th…
5 room apartmentin Asmali Mescit Mahallesi, Turkey
5 room apartment
Asmali Mescit Mahallesi, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 231 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,131,100
Presidential Penthouse 4 + 1 for the most sophisticated in Beyoğlu Area: Istanbul, Beglu, To…
2 room apartmentin Asmali Mescit Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Asmali Mescit Mahallesi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 132 m² Number of floors 6
€ 756,800
Residential complex with courtyard in the historic part of the city, Beyoglu, Istanbul, Turk…

