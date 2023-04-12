Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Turkey

penthouses
70
condos
11
multi-level apartments
33
studios
5
1 BHK
1597
2 BHK
1358
3 BHK
793
4 BHK
500
1 room apartmentin Izmit, Turkey
VIP
1 room apartment
Izmit, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m² 3/10 Floor
€ 116,090
Our project consists of 6 blocks and 430 flats on an area of 30.000 m2 in the Çayırk&…
1 room apartmentin Mezitli, Turkey
VIP
1 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² Number of floors 14
€ 53,000
3 room apartmentin Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 110 m² 7/11 Floor
€ 280,500
First Coast Apartments Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Homes …
3 room apartmentin Ciplakli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Ciplakli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 95 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 195,000
Apartments in the complex under construction Planing and convenience of the complex The comp…
2 room apartmentin Karakocali, Turkey
2 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 145,500
Apartment from the owner in Kestel Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex «…
4 room apartmentin Avsallar, Turkey
4 room apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 170 m² 6/7 Floor
€ 167,500
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Home…
3 room apartmentin Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 110 m² 10/11 Floor
€ 356,500
First Coast Apartments Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Homes …
3 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 120 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 297,000
Apartment from the owner with the ability to receive VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in …
1 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 145,000
Furniture: in the living room — corner sofa and dining table, corner floorers for lighting. …
1 room apartmentin Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
1 room apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 16/24 Floor
€ 120,920
Ultra-lux apartment on the first coastline in Mersin, Ayash The apartment is located on the …
1 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 129,000
We present to your attention a new low-rise complex with its own multiple infrastructure. Th…
1 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 150,000
We present to your attention a new premium complex — class in the prestigious Oba area. The …
1 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
1 bath 47 m² 1/6 Floor
€ 130,000
We present to your attention a new cozy complex with its own multiple infrastructure. Locate…
2 room apartmentin Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 75 m² 8/12 Floor
€ 145,500
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex To your att…
4 room apartmentin Yaylali, Turkey
4 room apartment
Yaylali, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 230 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 401,500
Apartment near the sea in Kestel  Apartment layout and amenities in a residential compl…
2 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 90 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 148,500
Apartments with the ability to receive VNZh when buying Apartment layout and amenities in a …
2 room apartmentin Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 75 m² 5/12 Floor
€ 145,500
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex To your att…
3 room apartmentin Mersin, Turkey
3 room apartment
Mersin, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 168 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 453,448
Elite complex in the city center for your Turkish citizenship. The project is designed wi…
2 room apartmentin Mersin, Turkey
2 room apartment
Mersin, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m² 14/14 Floor
€ 146,111
Cozy and stylish apartment is located on the top floor of a 14-storey building. The living r…
1 room apartmentin Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment
Mersin, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 1/12 Floor
€ 65,000
We present you apartments on the second coastline in a 12-storey complex under construction …
1 room apartmentin Yalinayak, Turkey
1 room apartment
Yalinayak, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m² 1/14 Floor
€ 73,000
1 + 1 – 74M2 2 + 1 – 99M2 1. Individual gas heating system. 2. Blocks with improved therm…
1 room apartmentin Avsallar, Turkey
1 room apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 146,000
Infrastructure of the complex: • Open pool • Outdoor children's pool • …
4 room apartmentin Kargicak, Turkey
4 room apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 165 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 226,500
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex To your att…
3 room apartmentin Karakocali, Turkey
3 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 110 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 205,000
Apartment from the owner with the ability to receive VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in …
3 room apartmentin Ciplakli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Ciplakli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 135 m² 8/8 Floor
€ 237,500
Apartment from the owner with the ability to receive VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in …
3 room apartmentin Karakocali, Turkey
3 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 110 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 178,000
Apartment from the owner with the ability to get VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in a re…
6 room apartmentin Ciplakli, Turkey
6 room apartment
Ciplakli, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 210 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 329,500
Apartment from the owner with the ability to get VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in a re…
2 room apartmentin Kargicak, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 135,000
Mountain View Apartments Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Home…
3 room apartmentin Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 100 m² 8/12 Floor
€ 178,000
Apartments for life or rental Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera…
3 room apartmentin Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 110 m² 4/9 Floor
€ 135,000
Furnished apartments in a prestigious area Apartment layout and amenities in a residential c…

