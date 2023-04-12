Show property on map Show properties list
Lake Apartments for sale in Turkey

22 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Guengoeren, Turkey
1 room apartment
Guengoeren, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 161 m² Number of floors 8
€ 399,553
Apartments with a panoramic view in a guarded residence with gardens and a conference room, …
3 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 235 m² Number of floors 7
€ 394,961
Apartments with terraces in a residence with swimming pools, in a prestigious area, Istanbul…
3 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 206 m² Number of floors 18
€ 461,094
Residence with a picturesque view, swimming pools and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey We off…
1 room apartmentin Istanbul, Turkey
1 room apartment
Istanbul, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 150 m² 35/45 Floor
€ 2,069,000
3 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 112 m² Number of floors 10
€ 422,500
Spacious apartments with swimming pools and lake views, Istanbul, Turkey The project consis…
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 109 m² Number of floors 43
€ 595,000
Residential complex with garden and lake view, near Çamlıca Tower, Umraniye, Istanbul, Turke…
1 room apartmentin Istanbul, Turkey
1 room apartment
Istanbul, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 44 m² 12/22 Floor
€ 549,000
BEST PLACE, AMOUNT OF BOSFOR, HIGH QUALITY AND MOST BENEFIT FOR INVESTMENTS IN THE STAMBUL C…
2 room apartmentin Istanbul, Turkey
2 room apartment
Istanbul, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
€ 190,000
KEY ESPECY Suitable for citizenship Ideal for the family Close to transport Overlooking …
1 room apartmentin Istanbul, Turkey
1 room apartment
Istanbul, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 120 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 722,000
Beyoglu / Istanbul The project of urban transformation of the historic naval shipyard of th…
1 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 72,000
2 room apartmentin Istanbul, Turkey
2 room apartment
Istanbul, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 12/12 Floor
€ 555,000
2 + 1 from 550.500 EUR 3 + 1 from 690.000 EUR 3 + 2 duplex from 1.160.500 EUR 4 + 1 duple…
3 room apartmentin Istanbul, Turkey
3 room apartment
Istanbul, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 153 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 370,000
The project is located in the Asian part of Istanbul, in the Beikoz region. Currently, this …
3 room apartmentin Istanbul, Turkey
3 room apartment
Istanbul, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 120 m² 11/4 Floor
€ 365,000
The project, located in the Topkapi area, is currently one of the modern residential complex…
2 room apartmentin Istanbul, Turkey
2 room apartment
Istanbul, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 111 m² 12/18 Floor
€ 200,000
The project is located on the Asian side of Istanbul ( Maltepe / Baghdad ). This area is uni…
1 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 60 m² 11/12 Floor
€ 250,000
This project is located in one of the most luxurious residential areas of Alanya & mdash; Ma…
2 room apartmentin Istanbul, Turkey
2 room apartment
Istanbul, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 159 m² 11/30 Floor
€ 450,000
This is one of the luxurious projects in Akarkent, located in Beikoz. On the Asian side of I…
2 room apartmentin Istanbul, Turkey
2 room apartment
Istanbul, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 178 m² 22/39 Floor
€ 718,858
The project is located in Shishli near the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul. This project & mdas…
2 room apartmentin Istanbul, Turkey
2 room apartment
Istanbul, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 223 m² 19/44 Floor
€ 560,000
In the project, every day begins with a unique view of Istanbul, from the Prince Islands to …
2 room apartmentin Istanbul, Turkey
2 room apartment
Istanbul, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 197 m² 6/8 Floor
€ 190,000
The project offers you the advantage of the location from which you can easily reach anywher…
1 room apartmentin Istanbul, Turkey
1 room apartment
Istanbul, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 80 m² 6/11 Floor
€ 210,000
The project, towering in the Kuchukchekhedzhe Atakent region over 118,000 m2 of construction…
2 room apartmentin Kargicak, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 6/7 Floor
€ 131,250
3 room apartmentin Akse Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Akse Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 89 m² Number of floors 1
€ 174,724
Family, life, comfort focused project Meva Anadolu consists of 750 residences in 10 blocks. …

