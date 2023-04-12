UAE
Pool Villas for sale in Antalya, Turkey
690 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
2 Floor
€ 239,000
We present to your attention a two-story villa located in an elite and calm area of Tepe. Th…
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
8 Number of rooms
5 bath
340 m²
3 Floor
€ 670,000
Villa 5 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
300 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 1,047,500
Villa with the ability to get VNZh when buying Villa layout and amenities For sale from « Ze…
Villa 4 room villa
Demirtas, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
120 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 225,500
Villa with the ability to get VNZH Layout of the villa and amenities in the complex « …
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
321 m²
1 Floor
€ 1,850,000
Villa 4 room villa
Kargicak, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
150 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 194,500
Villa from the owner Villa layout and amenities « Zera Homes » offers a spacious villa of 3 …
Villa 5 room villa
Karakocali, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
280 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 376,500
Villa with the ability to get VNZH Villa layout and amenities To your attention, the company…
Villa 5 room villa
Kargicak, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
200 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 473,000
Villa from the owner Villa layout and amenities « Zera Homes » offers a spacious villa of 4 …
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
200 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 407,000
Villa with the ability to get VNZh when buying Villa layout and amenities For sale from « Ze…
Villa 3 room villa
Karakocali, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
120 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 302,500
Villa with sea view Layout and convenience of the villa « Zera Homes » offers you a two-stor…
Villa 3 room villa
Karakocali, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
100 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 203,500
Villa from the owner Villa layout and amenities Offered for sale villa from « Zera Homes » w…
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
7 Number of rooms
5 bath
500 m²
4 Floor
€ 1,250,000
On sale is a four-story planning villa 5 + 2 in the Kargicak area. Villa with a total area o…
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Karakocali, Turkey
7 Number of rooms
250 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 467,500
Large villa from the owner Villa layout and amenities It is offered for sale a three-story p…
Villa 5 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
400 m²
1 Floor
€ 1,100,000
Introducing chic three-story villas in the Tepe area. Four separate planning villas 4 + 1, e…
Villa 5 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
110 m²
1 Floor
€ 275,000
In the Tepe area, the construction of nine three-story villas begins. Each villa has its own…
Villa 4 room villa
Kizilcasehir, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
150 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 462,000
Villa with the ability to obtain VNZH and citizenship Villa layout and amenities To your att…
Villa 3 room villa
Avsallar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
240 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 217,499
Villa from the owner Villa layout and amenities The company "Zera Homes" offers you a villa …
Villa 4 room villa
Avsallar, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
170 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 275,000
Villa in an open area with the ability to obtain VNZH and citizenship Villa layout and ameni…
Villa 5 room villa
Tuerkler, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
390 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 217,500
Villa in an area open for obtaining a residence permit Villa layout and facilities The compa…
Villa 5 room villa
Avsallar, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
300 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 456,500
Sea view villa Villa layout and facilities "Zera Homes" offers for sale a 4+1 villa wi…
Villa 6 room villa
Karakocali, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
280 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 638,000
Large villa from the owner Villa layout and facilities "Zera Homes" offers for sale a three-…
Villa 4 room villa
Kargicak, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
210 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 946,000
Villa suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship Villa layout and facilities "Zera Hom…
Villa 4 room villa
Yaylali, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
215 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 341,000
Sea view villa from the owner Villa layout and amenities The "Zera Homes" company offe…
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
170 m²
1 Floor
€ 341,000
We present to you a two-story planning villa 3 + 1 in the Biyukhasbahce area. The 2011…
Villa 9 room villa
Demirtas, Turkey
10 Number of rooms
330 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 478,500
Villa with the opportunity to get a residence permit The layout and amenities in the complex…
Villa 5 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
500 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 2,950,000
New villa with the opportunity to obtain a residence permit Villa layout and amenities The c…
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
7 Number of rooms
6 bath
1 100 m²
1 Floor
€ 1,890,000
A 5 + 2 layout villa in the Bektash area has appeared in our catalog. The four-story villa w…
Villa 6 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
300 m²
4 Floor
€ 550,000
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
250 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 286,000
Sea view villa Villa layout and facilities "Zera Homes" offers for sale a beautiful vi…
Villa 5 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
251 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 1,050,000
Sea view villa with the opportunity to obtain a residence permit Villa layout and facilities…
