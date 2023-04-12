UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Turkey
New houses in Turkey
All new buildings in Turkey
883
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Turkey
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment in Turkey
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
House in Turkey
Villa
Duplex
Land in Turkey
Luxury Properties in Turkey
Find an Agent in Turkey
Real estate agencies in Turkey
Agents in Turkey
Commercial
All commercial properties in Turkey
Hotel
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Turkey
Find an Agent in Turkey
Real estate agencies in Turkey
Agents in Turkey
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Turkey
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Turkey
Mediterranean Region
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Antalya, Turkey
Sekerhane Mahallesi
6351
Alanya
6330
Antalya
231
Gazipasa
119
Kepez
51
Muratpasa
34
Doesemealti
29
Konyaalti
9
Aksu
4
Demre
2
Finike
2
Kemer
2
Show more
Show less
Clear all
3 592 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 192,000
In Küçükhasbahçe, one of the most elite districts of Alanya, far fro…
3 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
110 m²
7/11 Floor
€ 280,500
First Coast Apartments Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Homes …
3 room apartment
Ciplakli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
95 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 195,000
Apartments in the complex under construction Planing and convenience of the complex The comp…
4 room apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
160 m²
6/7 Floor
€ 167,500
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Home…
3 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
125 m²
3/11 Floor
€ 156,500
Apartments from the owner for life and rental Apartment layout and amenities in a residentia…
3 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
110 m²
10/11 Floor
€ 356,500
First Coast Apartments Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Homes …
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
120 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 297,000
Apartment from the owner with the ability to receive VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in …
3 room apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
120 m²
5/6 Floor
€ 151,000
Apartments in Demirtash with the ability to get VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in the c…
3 room apartment
Ciplakli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
95 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 185,000
Apartments in the complex under construction Planing and convenience of the complex The comp…
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 129,000
We present to your attention a new low-rise complex with its own multiple infrastructure. Th…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
8 Number of rooms
5 bath
€ 1,550,000
7 BED ROOM 2 LIVING ROOM 700 sqm VILLA 1180 sqm LAND AREA 5 BATHROOM – WC&n…
2 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
55 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 172,500
Apartment near the sea in Kestel Apartment layout and amenities in a residential compl…
2 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
55 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 172,500
Apartment from the owner in Kestel Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex «…
4 room apartment
Yaylali, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
230 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 401,500
Apartment near the sea in Kestel Apartment layout and amenities in a residential compl…
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
90 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 148,500
Apartments with the ability to receive VNZh when buying Apartment layout and amenities in a …
2 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
75 m²
5/12 Floor
€ 145,500
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex To your att…
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
€ 500,000
4 BED ROOM 1 LIVING ROOM 300 sqm VILLA 320 sqm LAND AREA 2 BATHROOM – WC …
1 room apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 146,000
Infrastructure of the complex: • Open pool • Outdoor children's pool • …
4 room apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
165 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 226,500
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex To your att…
3 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
110 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 205,000
Apartment from the owner with the ability to receive VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in …
3 room apartment
Ciplakli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
135 m²
8/8 Floor
€ 237,500
Apartment from the owner with the ability to receive VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in …
3 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
120 m²
5/13 Floor
€ 321,500
First Coastfront Apartment with Sea and Mountain View Apartment layout and amenities in a re…
Villa 5 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
€ 1,250,000
Villa 5+1 Villa area (m2): 350 Land area (m2): 500 5 bedrooms 1 living room 4 bathrooms…
6 room apartment
Ciplakli, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
210 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 329,500
Apartment from the owner with the ability to get VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in a re…
3 room apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
110 m²
3/7 Floor
€ 210,500
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex The apartme…
2 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
86 m²
6/12 Floor
€ 226,500
Sea View Apartments Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Homes » o…
Villa 5 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
300 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 1,047,500
Villa with the ability to get VNZh when buying Villa layout and amenities For sale from « Ze…
4 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
185 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 232,000
Furnished apartments by owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex Compan…
4 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
185 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 221,500
Furnished apartments by owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex Compan…
4 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
185 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 221,500
Furnished apartments by owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex Compan…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
Properties features in Antalya, Turkey
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map