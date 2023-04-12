Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Turkey
  3. Mediterranean Region
  4. Penthouses

Pool Penthouses for sale in Antalya, Turkey

17 properties total found
Penthouse 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 300 m² 10 Floor
€ 440,000
We present to your attention a penthouse apartment located on the tenth floor of a residenti…
Penthouse 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 157 m² 8 Floor
€ 250,000
Penthouse 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 220 m² 3 Floor
€ 325,000
We present to your attention a penthouse apartment located on the third floor of a residenti…
Penthouse 6 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 6 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 300 m² 6 Floor
€ 924,000
Planned apartment 5 + 1 for sale in the Kargyjak area. The apartment with a total area of 30…
Penthouse 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 250 m² 9 Floor
€ 440,000
Penthouse 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 190 m² 4 Floor
€ 160,000
Penthouse 2 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 4 Floor
€ 139,000
Penthouse 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 100 m² 4 Floor
€ 450,000
Penthouse 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m² 4 Floor
€ 650,000
Penthouse 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 49 m² 4 Floor
€ 145,000
Penthouse 4 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m² 4 Floor
€ 245,000
Penthouse 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 112 m² 4 Floor
€ 375,000
For sale is an apartment 3 + 1 in a new residential complex in one of the largest areas of M…
Penthouse 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 89 m² 4 Floor
€ 155,900
Penthouse 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 54 m² 4 Floor
€ 141,000
Penthouse 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 84 m² 4 Floor
€ 269,500
Penthouse 7 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 7 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 450 m² 4 Floor
€ 577,500
Penthouse 3 roomsin Kargicak, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Kargicak, Turkey
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 7
€ 137,000
We are glad to present you a new unique project in the picturesque and environmentally frien…

