Realting.com
Turkey
Mediterranean Region
Penthouses
Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Antalya, Turkey
Alanya
45
Sekerhane Mahallesi
45
Penthouse
11 properties total found
New
Penthouse 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
€ 525,000
Best duplex penthouse in C block facing south direction with full sea view and furnitures. …
Penthouse 3 rooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
€ 600,000
Another elegant new project from trust point; the leading construction company! In Alanya, …
Penthouse 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
4/4 Floor
€ 550,000
In this project, we have a penthouse that belongs to us. In block D No. 10. There will be a …
Penthouse 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
105 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 245,000
Elite complex in Konakly We present to your attention a new elite complex with its own mult…
Penthouse 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
256 m²
8/8 Floor
€ 242,000
A huge penthouse in the very center of Alanya. Vsegov 2 steps from the famous beach of Cleop…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Konakli, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
230 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 258,500
4 + 1 penthouse ⁇ म 230 M2 ⁇ 安furniture ⁇ Ľvid at sea ⁇ Ľ 3 floor / 4 ⁇ 知home 1…
Penthouse 3 rooms
Avsallar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
138 m²
6/7 Floor
€ 115,000
Apartment in Orion Hill AvsallarThis is a secondary sale, completely with furniture and appl…
Penthouse 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
215 m²
Price on request
ONLY TWO PENTHOUSES LEFT!
Penthouse 4 rooms
Kargicak, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
4/4 Floor
Price on request
Indoor heated floor pool Summer pool with water slides (900 m2) Gym Sauna with Himalayan …
Penthouse 4 rooms
Yaylali, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
4/4 Floor
Price on request
The new modern project Emarine Residence is located just next to the sea in a quiet area of …
Penthouse 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
6 400 m²
5/5 Floor
Price on request
We are building for you a luxurious and comfortable complex, where there is everything for y…
Search using the map