UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Turkey
New houses in Turkey
All new buildings in Turkey
883
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Turkey
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment in Turkey
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
House in Turkey
Villa
Duplex
Land in Turkey
Luxury Properties in Turkey
Find an Agent in Turkey
Real estate agencies in Turkey
Agents in Turkey
Commercial
All commercial properties in Turkey
Hotel
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Turkey
Find an Agent in Turkey
Real estate agencies in Turkey
Agents in Turkey
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Turkey
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Turkey
Mediterranean Region
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in Antalya, Turkey
Alanya
1869
Sekerhane Mahallesi
1869
Antalya
70
Doesemealti
21
Gazipasa
21
Demre
2
Kemer
2
Kepez
1
Muratpasa
1
Show more
Show less
House
Clear all
1 052 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
8 Number of rooms
5 bath
€ 1,550,000
7 BED ROOM 2 LIVING ROOM 700 sqm VILLA 1180 sqm LAND AREA 5 BATHROOM – WC&n…
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
€ 500,000
4 BED ROOM 1 LIVING ROOM 300 sqm VILLA 320 sqm LAND AREA 2 BATHROOM – WC …
Villa 5 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
€ 1,250,000
Villa 5+1 Villa area (m2): 350 Land area (m2): 500 5 bedrooms 1 living room 4 bathrooms…
Villa 5 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
300 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 1,047,500
Villa with the ability to get VNZh when buying Villa layout and amenities For sale from « Ze…
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
€ 400,000
• 3 BEDROOMS • 1 LIVING ROOM • TOTAL AREA OF THE VILLA 220 sq.m. • TO…
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
€ 750,000
Villa 3+1 3 bedrooms 1 living room Villa area (m2): 260 Villa area (m2): 250 4 …
Villa Villa
Alanya, Turkey
434 m²
€ 1,500,000
5 BED ROOM 1 LIVING ROOM 434 sqm VILLA 470 sqm LAND AREA 5 BATHROOM – WC TERRACE …
Villa 5 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
€ 1,900,000
Villa 5+1 5 bedrooms 2 living rooms Villa area (m2): 680 Land area (m2): 1.103 …
Villa 6 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
€ 1,750,000
• 6 Bedroom • 1 living room • 390 sqm villa • 500 sqm land area…
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
€ 800,000
Total plot area: 5215 м2 Total: 16 Typical villas + 2 VIP villas Villa dimensions: Typical …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
8 Number of rooms
6 bath
€ 1,950,000
7 BED ROOM 2 LIVING ROOM 556 sqm VILLA 800 sqm LAND AREA 5 BATHROOM&nda…
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
€ 1,050,000
3 BED ROOM 2 LIVING ROOM 1 GUEST ROOM 3 BATHROOM – WC 251 sqm VILLA 503 sqm LAND …
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
€ 725,000
Alanya Best Villa 4 BED ROOM 1 LIVING ROOM 300 sqm VILLA 1.320 sqm LAND AREA 3…
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
1 000 m²
€ 2,950,000
Alanya Ultra Luxury Villa Near The City Center and Sea 3 BED ROOM 2 LIVING ROOM 1 …
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
€ 1,600,000
4 BED ROOM 1 LIVING ROOM 390 sqm VILLA 1.614 sqm LAND AREA 4 BATHROOM- WC ULTRA…
Villa 4 room villa
Kargicak, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
150 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 194,500
Villa from the owner Villa layout and amenities « Zera Homes » offers a spacious villa of 3 …
Villa 3 room villa
Gazipasa, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
€ 600,000
3 BED ROOM 1 LIVING ROOM TRIPLEX 350 sqm VILLA 1.000 sqm LAND AREA BATHROOM – WC …
Villa 5 room villa
Kargicak, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
200 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 473,000
Villa from the owner Villa layout and amenities « Zera Homes » offers a spacious villa of 4 …
Villa 5 room villa
Kargicak, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
€ 1,500,000
LAND:610 m2 Villa: Gross 593 m2 Net 492 m2 Smart Home System 4 Floors, 5+2 Open K…
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
200 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 407,000
Villa with the ability to get VNZh when buying Villa layout and amenities For sale from « Ze…
Villa 3 room villa
Karakocali, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
120 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 302,500
Villa with sea view Layout and convenience of the villa « Zera Homes » offers you a two-stor…
Villa 3 room villa
Karakocali, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
100 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 203,500
Villa from the owner Villa layout and amenities Offered for sale villa from « Zera Homes » w…
Villa 4 room villa
Kargicak, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
€ 825,000
Our villas, with Alanya’s most spectacular views, have started to be built next to Ala…
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Karakocali, Turkey
7 Number of rooms
250 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 467,500
Large villa from the owner Villa layout and amenities It is offered for sale a three-story p…
Villa 4 room villa
Kizilcasehir, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
150 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 462,000
Villa with the ability to obtain VNZH and citizenship Villa layout and amenities To your att…
Villa 3 room villa
Avsallar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
240 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 217,499
Villa from the owner Villa layout and amenities The company "Zera Homes" offers you a villa …
Villa 4 room villa
Avsallar, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
170 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 275,000
Villa in an open area with the ability to obtain VNZH and citizenship Villa layout and ameni…
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
230 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 412,500
CARGIJAC SEPARATE VILLA 4 SPALKS …
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
210 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 310,000
CARGIDJACK WILLA'S WALA ☑ 4 + 1 double villa ☑ 210 m2 ☑ Building Age 5 ☑ 2 km to t…
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
310 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 523,000
Villa 4 + 1 in Conakly We present to your attention a five-room villa 4 + 1 in a cozy resid…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
Properties features in Antalya, Turkey
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map