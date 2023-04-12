UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Turkey
New houses in Turkey
All new buildings in Turkey
883
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Turkey
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment in Turkey
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
House in Turkey
Villa
Duplex
Land in Turkey
Luxury Properties in Turkey
Find an Agent in Turkey
Real estate agencies in Turkey
Agents in Turkey
Commercial
All commercial properties in Turkey
Hotel
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Turkey
Find an Agent in Turkey
Real estate agencies in Turkey
Agents in Turkey
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Turkey
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Turkey
Mediterranean Region
Duplexes
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Antalya, Turkey
Alanya
1146
Sekerhane Mahallesi
1146
Gazipasa
18
Antalya
13
Duplex
Clear all
1 248 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
200 m²
1 Floor
€ 495,000
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
187 m²
4 Floor
€ 308,000
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
49 m²
1 Floor
€ 145,000
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
200 m²
4 Floor
€ 473,000
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
1 Floor
€ 140,000
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
120 m²
1 Floor
€ 297,000
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
155 m²
5 Floor
€ 407,000
Duplex Planning 2 + 1 in the Kestel area. Located on the fifth floor there is an area of 155…
Duplex 6 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
138 m²
1 Floor
€ 259,000
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
51 m²
1 Floor
€ 89,900
A new grandiose residential complex project in the Avsallar region. On the territory of the …
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
1 Floor
€ 104,000
Duplex 2 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
5 Floor
€ 137,500
Duplex 5 rooms
Antalya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
1 Floor
€ 160,000
Introducing a new project in Antalya, the central district of Muratpasha. The project will c…
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
250 m²
1 Floor
€ 495,000
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
52 m²
1 Floor
€ 89,000
We present to you a new residential complex project in the Demirtash area. The project is pl…
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
1 Floor
€ 138,000
A residential complex project in the Avsallar area. The project consists of one 7-story bloc…
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
1 Floor
€ 90,000
A new residential complex project in the Gazipasha area. The complex is designed on an area …
Duplex 6 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
230 m²
5 Floor
€ 350,000
We present to your attention a duplex apartment located on the fifth floor of a residential …
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
1 Floor
€ 117,500
A residential complex project in the Payallar area. The complex consists of two blocks desig…
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
160 m²
4 Floor
€ 352,000
We present to your attention a duplex apartment with a total area of 160m2 and a layout of 3…
Duplex 6 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
230 m²
9 Floor
€ 253,000
We present to your attention a duplex apartment located on the ninth to tenth floors of a re…
Duplex 6 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
380 m²
3 Floor
€ 467,500
We present to your attention a duplex apartment located on the third to fourth floors of the…
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
53 m²
1 Floor
€ 109,000
A new residential complex project in the Gazipasha area. The project consists of one 7-story…
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
230 m²
3 Floor
€ 368,500
We present to your attention a duplex apartment located on the third or fourth floors of a r…
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
230 m²
3 Floor
€ 346,000
For sale is an apartment-duplex located on 3-4 floors of a residential complex. The apartmen…
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
46 m²
1 Floor
€ 99,000
A new residential complex project in the Gazipasha area. A small project consists of one 6-s…
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
320 m²
10 Floor
€ 396,000
For sale is an apartment-duplex located on the 10-11 floors of a residential complex. The ap…
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
52 m²
1 Floor
€ 109,500
New residential complex project in the Payallar area. The project will be located on the ter…
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
120 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 275,000
Premium furnished duplex 3 + 1 with luxurious panoramic views Area: Antalya, Alanya, Konakly…
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
180 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 236,500
Chic duplex 3 + 1 luxury in a prestigious new buildingArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothDistance to…
Duplex 3 rooms
Demirtas, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
96 m²
7/7 Floor
€ 184,000
Luxurious duplex 2 + 1 in DemirtaşArea: Antalya, Alanya, DemirtashDistance to the sea: 2700D…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
Properties features in Antalya, Turkey
with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map