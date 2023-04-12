UAE
Pool Apartments for sale in Antalya, Turkey
5 744 properties total found
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
49 m²
1 Floor
€ 115,500
3 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
110 m²
7/11 Floor
€ 280,500
First Coast Apartments Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Homes …
3 room apartment
Ciplakli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
95 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 195,000
Apartments in the complex under construction Planing and convenience of the complex The comp…
4 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
170 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 232,000
Apartments in the open area for obtaining VNZH Planning and convenience of the complex The c…
2 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
45 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 145,500
Apartment from the owner in Kestel Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex «…
4 room apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
160 m²
6/7 Floor
€ 167,500
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Home…
2 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
45 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 102,500
New apartments Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Homes » offers…
2 room apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
45 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 124,000
Apartments in conjunction with infrastructure Apartment layout and amenities in a residentia…
3 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
125 m²
3/11 Floor
€ 156,500
Apartments from the owner for life and rental Apartment layout and amenities in a residentia…
4 room apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
170 m²
6/7 Floor
€ 167,500
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Home…
3 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
110 m²
10/11 Floor
€ 356,500
First Coast Apartments Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Homes …
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
120 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 297,000
Apartment from the owner with the ability to receive VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in …
3 room apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
120 m²
5/6 Floor
€ 151,000
Apartments in Demirtash with the ability to get VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in the c…
3 room apartment
Ciplakli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
95 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 185,000
Apartments in the complex under construction Planing and convenience of the complex The comp…
3 room apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
120 m²
3/7 Floor
€ 135,000
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Home…
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
72 m²
1 Floor
€ 148,500
We present to your attention the apartment located on the ground floor of the residential co…
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
2 Floor
€ 159,500
We present to your attention the layout apartment 1 + 1. The apartment with a total area of …
2 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
75 m²
8/12 Floor
€ 145,500
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex To your att…
2 room apartment
Yaylali, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
45 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 99,000
Apartment near the sea in Kestel Apartment layout and amenities in a residential compl…
2 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
55 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 172,500
Apartment near the sea in Kestel Apartment layout and amenities in a residential compl…
2 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
55 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 172,500
Apartment from the owner in Kestel Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex «…
3 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
120 m²
1/11 Floor
€ 194,500
Apartments for rent and life Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera …
4 room apartment
Yaylali, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
230 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 401,500
Apartment near the sea in Kestel Apartment layout and amenities in a residential compl…
3 room apartment
Yaylali, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
85 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 132,000
Apartment near the sea in Kestel Apartment layout and amenities in a residential compl…
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
90 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 148,500
Apartments with the ability to receive VNZh when buying Apartment layout and amenities in a …
2 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
60 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 151,000
New apartments near the sea Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera H…
2 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
65 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 142,000
New apartments with mountain views in a complex with infrastructure Apartment layout and ame…
2 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
75 m²
9/12 Floor
€ 145,500
Apartments in conjunction with infrastructure Apartment layout and amenities in a residentia…
2 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
75 m²
5/12 Floor
€ 145,500
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex To your att…
2 room apartment
Payallar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
56 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 120,000
Apartments in a complex under construction. VNZH upon purchase Layout of apartments and amen…
