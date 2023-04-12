Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Antalya, Turkey

2 540 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 192,000
In Küçükhasbahçe, one of the most elite districts of Alanya, far fro…
3 room apartmentin Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 110 m² 7/11 Floor
€ 280,500
First Coast Apartments Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Homes …
3 room apartmentin Ciplakli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Ciplakli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 95 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 195,000
Apartments in the complex under construction Planing and convenience of the complex The comp…
4 room apartmentin Avsallar, Turkey
4 room apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 160 m² 6/7 Floor
€ 167,500
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Home…
3 room apartmentin Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 125 m² 3/11 Floor
€ 156,500
Apartments from the owner for life and rental Apartment layout and amenities in a residentia…
3 room apartmentin Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 110 m² 10/11 Floor
€ 356,500
First Coast Apartments Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Homes …
3 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 120 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 297,000
Apartment from the owner with the ability to receive VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in …
3 room apartmentin Kargicak, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 120 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 151,000
Apartments in Demirtash with the ability to get VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in the c…
3 room apartmentin Ciplakli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Ciplakli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 95 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 185,000
Apartments in the complex under construction Planing and convenience of the complex The comp…
1 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 129,000
We present to your attention a new low-rise complex with its own multiple infrastructure. Th…
2 room apartmentin Karakocali, Turkey
2 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 172,500
Apartment near the sea in Kestel  Apartment layout and amenities in a residential compl…
2 room apartmentin Karakocali, Turkey
2 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 172,500
Apartment from the owner in Kestel Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex «…
4 room apartmentin Yaylali, Turkey
4 room apartment
Yaylali, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 230 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 401,500
Apartment near the sea in Kestel  Apartment layout and amenities in a residential compl…
2 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 90 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 148,500
Apartments with the ability to receive VNZh when buying Apartment layout and amenities in a …
2 room apartmentin Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 75 m² 5/12 Floor
€ 145,500
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex To your att…
1 room apartmentin Avsallar, Turkey
1 room apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 146,000
Infrastructure of the complex: • Open pool • Outdoor children's pool • …
4 room apartmentin Kargicak, Turkey
4 room apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 165 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 226,500
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex To your att…
3 room apartmentin Karakocali, Turkey
3 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 110 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 205,000
Apartment from the owner with the ability to receive VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in …
3 room apartmentin Ciplakli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Ciplakli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 135 m² 8/8 Floor
€ 237,500
Apartment from the owner with the ability to receive VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in …
3 room apartmentin Karakocali, Turkey
3 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 120 m² 5/13 Floor
€ 321,500
First Coastfront Apartment with Sea and Mountain View Apartment layout and amenities in a re…
6 room apartmentin Ciplakli, Turkey
6 room apartment
Ciplakli, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 210 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 329,500
Apartment from the owner with the ability to get VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in a re…
3 room apartmentin Avsallar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 110 m² 3/7 Floor
€ 210,500
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex The apartme…
2 room apartmentin Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 86 m² 6/12 Floor
€ 226,500
Sea View Apartments Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Homes » o…
4 room apartmentin Mahmutlar, Turkey
4 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 185 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 232,000
Furnished apartments by owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex Compan…
4 room apartmentin Mahmutlar, Turkey
4 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 185 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 221,500
Furnished apartments by owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex Compan…
4 room apartmentin Mahmutlar, Turkey
4 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 185 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 221,500
Furnished apartments by owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex Compan…
2 room apartmentin Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 129,500
Apartments from the owner. Mountain view Apartment layout and amenities in a residential com…
3 room apartmentin Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 100 m² 8/12 Floor
€ 178,000
Apartments for life or rental Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera…
4 room apartmentin Mahmutlar, Turkey
4 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 182 m² 10/12 Floor
€ 523,500
Furnished apartments by owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex Compan…
3 room apartmentin Yaylali, Turkey
3 room apartment
Yaylali, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 110 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 164,000
Apartment from the owner in Kestel Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex «…

Properties features in Antalya, Turkey

