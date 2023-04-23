Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Black Sea Region
  4. Amasra
  5. Bungalow

Bungalows for sale in Amasra, Turkey

Amasra
1
Bartin
1
Bungalow To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Amasra, Turkey
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Amasra, Turkey
1 bath 100 m²
€ 61,253

Properties features in Amasra, Turkey

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir