Seaview Villas for Sale in Alanya, Turkey

Alanya
681
Sekerhane Mahallesi
681
552 properties total found
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Alanya, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
8 Number of rooms 5 bath
€ 1,550,000
7 BED ROOM 2 LIVING ROOM 700 sqm VILLA 1180 sqm LAND AREA 5 BATHROOM – WC&n…
Villa 4 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 500,000
4 BED ROOM 1 LIVING ROOM 300 sqm VILLA 320 sqm LAND AREA 2 BATHROOM – WC …
Villa 5 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 4 bath
€ 1,250,000
Villa 5+1 Villa area (m2): 350 Land area (m2): 500 5 bedrooms 1 living room 4 bathrooms…
Villa 5 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 300 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,047,500
Villa with the ability to get VNZh when buying Villa layout and amenities For sale from « Ze…
Villa 3 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 400,000
• 3 BEDROOMS • 1 LIVING ROOM • TOTAL AREA OF THE VILLA 220 sq.m. • TO…
Villa 3 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 4 bath
€ 750,000
Villa 3+1 3 bedrooms 1 living room Villa area (m2): 260 Villa area (m2): 250 4 …
Villa Villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa Villa
Alanya, Turkey
434 m²
€ 1,500,000
5 BED ROOM 1 LIVING ROOM 434 sqm VILLA 470 sqm LAND AREA 5 BATHROOM – WC TERRACE …
Villa 5 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 1,900,000
Villa 5+1 5 bedrooms 2 living rooms Villa area (m2): 680 Land area (m2): 1.103 …
Villa 6 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 1,750,000
• 6 Bedroom • 1 living room • 390 sqm villa • 500 sqm land area…
Villa 3 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 800,000
Total plot area: 5215 м2 Total: 16 Typical villas + 2 VIP villas Villa dimensions: Typical …
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Alanya, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
8 Number of rooms 6 bath
€ 1,950,000
  7 BED ROOM 2 LIVING ROOM 556 sqm VILLA 800 sqm LAND AREA 5 BATHROOM&nda…
Villa 3 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 1,050,000
3 BED ROOM 2 LIVING ROOM 1 GUEST ROOM 3 BATHROOM – WC 251 sqm VILLA 503 sqm LAND …
Villa 4 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 725,000
Alanya Best Villa 4 BED ROOM 1 LIVING ROOM 300 sqm VILLA 1.320 sqm LAND AREA 3…
Villa 3 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1 000 m²
€ 2,950,000
Alanya Ultra Luxury Villa Near The City Center and Sea 3 BED ROOM 2 LIVING ROOM 1 …
Villa 3 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 1,600,000
4 BED ROOM 1 LIVING ROOM 390 sqm VILLA 1.614 sqm LAND AREA 4 BATHROOM- WC ULTRA…
Villa 4 room villain Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Kargicak, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 150 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 194,500
Villa from the owner Villa layout and amenities « Zera Homes » offers a spacious villa of 3 …
Villa 5 room villain Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Kargicak, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 200 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 473,000
Villa from the owner Villa layout and amenities « Zera Homes » offers a spacious villa of 4 …
Villa 5 room villain Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Kargicak, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 5 bath
€ 1,500,000
LAND:610 m2 Villa: Gross 593 m2 Net 492 m2 ﻿﻿Smart Home System ﻿﻿4 Floors, 5+2 Open K…
Villa 4 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 200 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 407,000
Villa with the ability to get VNZh when buying Villa layout and amenities For sale from « Ze…
Villa 3 room villain Karakocali, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Karakocali, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 120 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 302,500
Villa with sea view Layout and convenience of the villa « Zera Homes » offers you a two-stor…
Villa 3 room villain Karakocali, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Karakocali, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 100 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 203,500
Villa from the owner Villa layout and amenities Offered for sale villa from « Zera Homes » w…
Villa 4 room villain Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Kargicak, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 825,000
Our villas, with Alanya’s most spectacular views, have started to be built next to Ala…
Villa Villa 7 roomsin Karakocali, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Karakocali, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 250 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 467,500
Large villa from the owner Villa layout and amenities It is offered for sale a three-story p…
Villa 4 room villain Kizilcasehir, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Kizilcasehir, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 150 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 462,000
Villa with the ability to obtain VNZH and citizenship Villa layout and amenities To your att…
Villa 3 room villain Avsallar, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Avsallar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 240 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 217,499
Villa from the owner Villa layout and amenities The company "Zera Homes" offers you a villa …
Villa 4 room villain Avsallar, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Avsallar, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 170 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 275,000
Villa in an open area with the ability to obtain VNZH and citizenship Villa layout and ameni…
Villa 4 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 230 m² Number of floors 2
€ 412,500
CARGIJAC       SEPARATE VILLA       4 SPALKS   …
Villa 4 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 210 m² Number of floors 2
€ 310,000
CARGIDJACK WILLA'S WALA ☑ 4 + 1 double villa ☑ 210 m2 ☑ Building Age 5 ☑ 2 km to t…
Villa 4 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 310 m² Number of floors 2
€ 523,000
Villa 4 + 1 in Conakly We present to your attention a five-room villa 4 + 1 in a cozy resid…
Villa 3 room villain Avsallar, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Avsallar, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 185 m² Number of floors 3
€ 285,000
Villa 3 + 1 in Avsallar We present to your attention the furnished villa 3 + 1 in a cozy re…

Properties features in Alanya, Turkey

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
