Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Mediterranean Region
  4. Alanya
  5. Studios

Seaview Studios for Sale in Alanya, Turkey

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room Studio apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 room Studio apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 220,000

Properties features in Alanya, Turkey

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir