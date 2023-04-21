Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Penthouses for sale in Alanya, Turkey

14 properties total found
Penthouse 5 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 270 m² 7 Floor
€ 308,000
Penthouse 5 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 147 m² 1 Floor
€ 385,000
New residential complex project in the Bektash area. The complex consists of four 3-story bl…
Penthouse 4 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 160 m² 5 Floor
€ 198,000
In the Mahmutlar area, a 3 + 1 penthouse is for sale.  The price includes new comfortab…
Penthouse 5 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 300 m² 10 Floor
€ 440,000
Penthouse 3 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 157 m² 8 Floor
€ 250,000
The complex project is located in Alanya, in the very center of the Mahmutlar district. Mahm…
Penthouse 5 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 220 m² 3 Floor
€ 325,000
We present to your attention a penthouse apartment located on the third floor of a residenti…
Penthouse 6 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 6 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 300 m² 6 Floor
€ 924,000
Planned apartment 5 + 1 for sale in the Kargyjak area. The apartment with a total area of 30…
Penthouse 2 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 4 Floor
€ 139,000
Penthouse 3 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 108 m² 4 Floor
€ 384,000
Penthouse 3 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 89 m² 4 Floor
€ 155,900
Penthouse 3 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 54 m² 4 Floor
€ 141,000
Penthouse 3 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 84 m² 4 Floor
€ 269,500
Penthouse 7 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 7 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 450 m² 4 Floor
€ 577,500
Penthouse 3 rooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Kargicak, Turkey
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 7
€ 137,000
We are glad to present you a new unique project in the picturesque and environmentally frien…

Properties features in Alanya, Turkey

