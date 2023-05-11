UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Turkey
New houses in Turkey
All new buildings in Turkey
1428
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Turkey
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment in Turkey
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
House in Turkey
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Land in Turkey
Luxury Properties in Turkey
Find an Agent in Turkey
Real estate agencies in Turkey
Agents in Turkey
Commercial
All commercial properties in Turkey
Hotel
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Turkey
Find an Agent in Turkey
Real estate agencies in Turkey
Agents in Turkey
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Turkey
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Turkey
Mediterranean Region
Alanya
Houses
Pool Houses for sale in Alanya, Turkey
Sekerhane Mahallesi
1799
House
Clear all
1 809 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4
2
102 m²
1
€ 115,000
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3
2
130 m²
5
€ 247,500
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3
2
170 m²
2
€ 247,500
Villa 5 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
5
3
298 m²
2
€ 1,250,000
Villa 5 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
5
300 m²
2/2
€ 1,250,000
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4
3
235 m²
3
€ 450,000
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5
4
300 m²
3
€ 302,500
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3
2
120 m²
5
€ 247,500
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4
3
220 m²
1
€ 660,000
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4
3
150 m²
5
€ 291,500
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4
2
200 m²
1
€ 495,000
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
8
5
340 m²
3
€ 670,000
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5
4
187 m²
4
€ 308,000
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3
1
49 m²
1
€ 145,000
Villa 5 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
5
300 m²
3/3
€ 1,047,500
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4
3
200 m²
4
€ 473,000
Villa 4 room villa
Demirtas, Turkey
4
120 m²
3/3
€ 225,500
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4
3
321 m²
1
€ 1,850,000
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3
1
52 m²
1
€ 166,920
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3
1
54 m²
1
€ 140,000
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3
2
120 m²
1
€ 297,000
Villa 4 room villa
Kargicak, Turkey
4
150 m²
2/2
€ 194,500
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3
3
155 m²
5
€ 407,000
Villa 5 room villa
Kargicak, Turkey
5
200 m²
3/3
€ 473,000
Duplex 6 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
6
3
138 m²
1
€ 259,000
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4
1
51 m²
1
€ 121,000
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4
200 m²
2/2
€ 399,500
Villa 3 room villa
Karakocali, Turkey
3
120 m²
2/2
€ 297,000
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5
2
122 m²
€ 380,000
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
7
5
500 m²
4
€ 1,250,000
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
Properties features in Alanya, Turkey
with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map