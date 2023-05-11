Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Mediterranean Region
  4. Alanya
  5. Houses

Lakefront Houses for sale in Alanya, Turkey

Sekerhane Mahallesi
1799
House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa in Degirmendere, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Degirmendere, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 810 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 364,000
2 room house in Karakocali, Turkey
2 room house
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
€ 80,000

Properties features in Alanya, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir