UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Turkey
New houses in Turkey
All new buildings in Turkey
895
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Turkey
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment in Turkey
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
House in Turkey
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Land in Turkey
Luxury Properties in Turkey
Find an Agent in Turkey
Real estate agencies in Turkey
Agents in Turkey
Commercial
All commercial properties in Turkey
Hotel
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Turkey
Find an Agent in Turkey
Real estate agencies in Turkey
Agents in Turkey
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Turkey
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Turkey
Mediterranean Region
Aksu
Apartments for sale
Pool Apartments for sale in Aksu, Turkey
Apartment
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
130 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 140,664
Apartment by the sea in Oba 2 + 1Area: Antalya, Alanya, BothDistance to the sea: 300The apar…
4 room apartment
Antalya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
176 m²
€ 325,814
This residential complex has an unusual architecture, which makes it particularly attractive…
Duplex 4 rooms
Yaylali, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
135 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 406,880
Elite duplex 3 + 1 in KestelArea: Antalya, Alanya, KestelDistance to the sea: 200 Our projec…
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
Price on request
Realtor Global offers a project of a new residential complex for those who appreciate the qu…
1 room apartment
Istanbul, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
44 m²
12/22 Floor
€ 549,000
BEST PLACE, AMOUNT OF BOSFOR, HIGH QUALITY AND MOST BENEFIT FOR INVESTMENTS IN THE STAMBUL C…
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
145 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 181,158
Luxurious Duplex 3 + 1 in Oba in a house under constructionArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothDistan…
2 room apartment with Investments, with Residence and citizenship, with Interview
Kagithane, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
57 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 96,758
Key featuresIdeal Location - Between 2 Business DistrictsHigh Rate on InvestmentAccess to Me…
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
2 bath
110 m²
Price on request
Become the owner of a new duplex apartment for sale in the center of Alanya! The reference q…
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
62 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 91,141
New Oriental Type Complex In Avsalar AreaArea: Antalya, Alanya, AvsallarDistance to the sea:…
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
60 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 111,892
Excellent Apartment 1 + 1 in Oba in a house under constructionArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothEve…
1 room apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
1 bath
72 m²
€ 160,000
2 room apartment
Istanbul, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
189 m²
€ 867,721
The facility is located in a very quiet and comfortable area for the Chekmekoy district in t…
Properties features in Aksu, Turkey
with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map