Pool Residential properties for sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

29 properties total found
3 room housein Bodrum, Turkey
3 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 140 m² Number of floors 3
€ 3,000,000
This residential complex is located in the area of Yokushbashi, Bodrum. Perfect location: cl…
3 room apartmentin Bodrum, Turkey
3 room apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 325 m²
€ 1,650,000
A luxury residential complex is located in Yalychiftlik Bay in southern Bodrum in the pictur…
3 room apartmentin Bodrum, Turkey
3 room apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 185 m² Number of floors 2
€ 950,000
The modern residential complex consists of 73 duplex apartments and located in the picturesq…
5 room housein Bodrum, Turkey
5 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
€ 1,242,375
Dreams come true in the Yalykavak area – one of the best areas of Bodrum. Just imagine how y…
3 room housein Bodrum, Turkey
3 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 153 m² Number of floors 2
€ 800,000
The premium residential complex consists of villas with an elegant design, which are within …
3 room housein Bodrum, Turkey
3 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 156 m²
€ 1,200,000
The new luxury residential complex is located in close proximity to the coastline, surrounde…
3 room housein Bodrum, Turkey
3 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 655,529
We bring to your attention a comprehensive development in Bodrum. This facility consists of …
Housein Bodrum, Turkey
House
Bodrum, Turkey
469 m²
€ 5,000,000
Exclusive LCD consists of 74 villas located in Tilkichik Bay in the Bodrum Yalykavak area. T…
Villa 5 room villain Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Fethiye, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 698 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 3,040,000
Luxury villa 4 + 1 in a guarded residence near the Aegean Sea in MuglaArea: Mugla, Fethiye, …
Villa 4 room villain Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Fethiye, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 551 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 2,225,000
Luxury villa 3 + 1 in a protected residence near the Aegean Sea in MuglaArea: Mugla, Fethiye…
Duplex 5 roomsin Kuetahya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Kuetahya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 173 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 276,400
Stunning duplex 4 + 1 in a new chic houseArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashThis complex will be …
3 room apartmentin Agackoey, Turkey
3 room apartment
Agackoey, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 90 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 145,200
New modern apartment 2 + 1 Area: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashThis project is located in one of t…
2 room apartmentin Agackoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Agackoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 67 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 117,100
Modern apartment of your dreams 1 + 1 in a new complexArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashThe comp…
3 room apartmentin Agackoey, Turkey
3 room apartment
Agackoey, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 94 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 164,000
Cozy apartment 2 + 1 in a new chic houseArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashThe company building t…
Villa 5 room villain Agackoey, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Agackoey, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 288 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 585,500
Villa 4 + 1 luxury in the new complexArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashThe company building this…
2 room apartmentin Kuetahya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kuetahya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 74 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 126,500
New apartment 1 + 1 in the super complexArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashThis complex will be b…
3 room apartmentin Kuetahya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kuetahya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 106 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 168,700
Lovely apartment 2 + 1 in a beautiful houseArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashThis complex will b…
Duplex 4 roomsin Kuetahya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Kuetahya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 141 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 220,200
Lux Duplex 3 + 1 in a terrific HouseArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashThis complex will be built…
3 room apartmentin Mecidiye, Turkey
3 room apartment
Mecidiye, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 104 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 173,300
Perfect new apartment 2 + 1Area: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashDistance to the sea: 5000High-quali…
2 room apartmentin Agackoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Agackoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 65 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 113,400
New apartment 1 + 1 in a wonderful complexArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashThis project is loca…
2 room apartmentin Mecidiye, Turkey
2 room apartment
Mecidiye, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 73 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 142,400
Luxury apartment 1 + 1 in the new complexArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashDistance to the sea: …
Villa 4 room villain Cesme, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Cesme, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 164 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 422,100
Villa 3 + 1 in a chic new residence on the shores of the Aegean SeaArea: Izmir, Cesme, Alach…
Villa 5 room villain Cesme, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Cesme, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 223 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 512,000
Villa 4 + 1 in a chic new residence on the shores of the Aegean SeaArea: Izmir, Cesme, Alach…
Duplex 2 roomsin Cesme, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Cesme, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 69 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 135,800
Suite duplex 1 + 1 on the shores of the Aegean Sea in a chic residenceArea: Izmir, Cesme, Al…
Duplex 2 roomsin Cesme, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Cesme, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 59 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 136,800
Loft duplex 1 + 1 on the shores of the Aegean Sea in a chic residenceArea: Izmir, Cesme, Ala…
Duplex 3 roomsin Cesme, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Cesme, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 118 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 174,100
Grand duplex 2 + 1 in a chic new residence on the shores of the Aegean SeaArea: Izmir, Cesme…
2 room apartmentin Bodrum, Turkey
2 room apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
€ 253,000
2 room housein Bodrum, Turkey
2 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
€ 326,000
Villa 5 room villain Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 154 m² 4 Floor
€ 492,500

