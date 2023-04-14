UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Turkey
New houses in Turkey
All new buildings in Turkey
889
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Turkey
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment in Turkey
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
House in Turkey
Villa
Duplex
Land in Turkey
Luxury Properties in Turkey
Find an Agent in Turkey
Real estate agencies in Turkey
Agents in Turkey
Commercial
All commercial properties in Turkey
Hotel
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Turkey
Find an Agent in Turkey
Real estate agencies in Turkey
Agents in Turkey
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Turkey
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Turkey
Aegean Region
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Aegean Region, Turkey
Muğla
68
Bodrum
47
Izmir
29
Aydın
17
Tuerkmen Mahallesi
13
Kuetahya
11
Kusadasi
9
Menderes
6
Didim
3
Mustafa Kemal Atatuerk Mahallesi
3
Iskele Mahallesi
1
Usak
1
Uşak Municipality
1
Yalikavak
1
Show more
Show less
Clear all
49 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 4 room villa
Bitez, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
300 m²
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Caresse is the location that offers the most exclusive, luxurious service in Bodrum. It h…
Villa 3 room villa
Bitez, Turkey
3 bath
300 m²
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Caresse is the location that offers the most exclusive, luxurious service in Bodrum. …
3 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
140 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 3,000,000
This residential complex is located in the area of Yokushbashi, Bodrum. Perfect location: cl…
3 room apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
325 m²
€ 1,650,000
A luxury residential complex is located in Yalychiftlik Bay in southern Bodrum in the pictur…
3 room apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
185 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 950,000
The modern residential complex consists of 73 duplex apartments and located in the picturesq…
5 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
€ 1,242,375
Dreams come true in the Yalykavak area – one of the best areas of Bodrum. Just imagine how y…
3 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
153 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 800,000
The premium residential complex consists of villas with an elegant design, which are within …
3 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
156 m²
€ 1,200,000
The new luxury residential complex is located in close proximity to the coastline, surrounde…
3 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
1/1 Floor
€ 655,529
We bring to your attention a comprehensive development in Bodrum. This facility consists of …
House
Bodrum, Turkey
469 m²
€ 5,000,000
Exclusive LCD consists of 74 villas located in Tilkichik Bay in the Bodrum Yalykavak area. T…
Villa 4 room villa
Derekoey, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
460 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,085,782
We present to your attention the exclusive project of villas FOA MARE! Our project is loc…
Villa 4 room villa
Cesme, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
164 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 422,100
Villa 3 + 1 in a chic new residence on the shores of the Aegean SeaArea: Izmir, Cesme, Alach…
Villa 5 room villa
Cesme, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
223 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 512,000
Villa 4 + 1 in a chic new residence on the shores of the Aegean SeaArea: Izmir, Cesme, Alach…
Duplex 2 rooms
Cesme, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
69 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 135,800
Suite duplex 1 + 1 on the shores of the Aegean Sea in a chic residenceArea: Izmir, Cesme, Al…
Duplex 2 rooms
Cesme, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
59 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 136,800
Loft duplex 1 + 1 on the shores of the Aegean Sea in a chic residenceArea: Izmir, Cesme, Ala…
Duplex 3 rooms
Cesme, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
118 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 174,100
Grand duplex 2 + 1 in a chic new residence on the shores of the Aegean SeaArea: Izmir, Cesme…
2 room apartment
Yenifoca, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
56 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 234,200
Apartment 1 + 1 in a cozy complex with its beach in FocaArea: Izmir, Foca, FatihDistance to …
Duplex 4 rooms
Yenifoca, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
102 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 341,900
Duplex 2 + 2 in a cozy complex with its beach in FocaArea: Izmir, Foca, FatihDistance to the…
2 room apartment
Yenifoca, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
49 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 182,700
Apartment 1 + 1 in a cozy complex with its beach in FocaArea: Izmir, Foca, FatihDistance to …
Villa 5 room villa
Calikhasan, Turkey
7 Number of rooms
300 m²
€ 364,147
3 room apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
206 m²
1/2 Floor
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
300 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,350,000
Villa 6 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
7 Number of rooms
7 bath
500 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
8 Number of rooms
7 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 2,759,695
A unique site in Bodrum Yeniköy! First of all, we would like to point out that the view…
Villa 3 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
220 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 1,429,612
Imagine a house that offers you all the comforts of home in the big city and more. First …
Villa 4 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
300 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,085,782
1800m2 land with independent entrance on Torba road • In the forest and at the bottom …
Villa 4 room villa
Aegean Region, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
350 m²
€ 400,000
TWIN VILLAS FOR SALE IN KUSHADASI / AYDIN USAGE AREA: 200 M2 NETTO / 350 M2 BRUTTO …
3 room apartment
Didim, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
145 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 291,000
The apartments are located in the new complex of Necdet Yapi. The area is 145 5 sq.m. The co…
2 room apartment
Didim, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
85 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 203,500
The apartments are located in the new complex of Necdet Yapi. The area is 85 sq.m.&nbs…
1 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
2 bath
67 m²
Price on request
Realtor Turkey presents an exceptional experience to buy an investment property. This is not…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Aegean Region, Turkey
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map