Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Aegean Region

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

Muğla
68
Bodrum
47
Izmir
29
Aydın
17
Tuerkmen Mahallesi
13
Kuetahya
11
Kusadasi
9
Menderes
6
Show more
49 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Bitez, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Bitez, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 300 m² Number of floors 1
Price on request
Caresse is the location that offers the most exclusive, luxurious service in Bodrum. It h…
Villa 3 room villain Bitez, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Bitez, Turkey
3 bath 300 m² Number of floors 1
Price on request
Caresse is the location that offers the most exclusive, luxurious service in Bodrum.  …
3 room housein Bodrum, Turkey
3 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 140 m² Number of floors 3
€ 3,000,000
This residential complex is located in the area of Yokushbashi, Bodrum. Perfect location: cl…
3 room apartmentin Bodrum, Turkey
3 room apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 325 m²
€ 1,650,000
A luxury residential complex is located in Yalychiftlik Bay in southern Bodrum in the pictur…
3 room apartmentin Bodrum, Turkey
3 room apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 185 m² Number of floors 2
€ 950,000
The modern residential complex consists of 73 duplex apartments and located in the picturesq…
5 room housein Bodrum, Turkey
5 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
€ 1,242,375
Dreams come true in the Yalykavak area – one of the best areas of Bodrum. Just imagine how y…
3 room housein Bodrum, Turkey
3 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 153 m² Number of floors 2
€ 800,000
The premium residential complex consists of villas with an elegant design, which are within …
3 room housein Bodrum, Turkey
3 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 156 m²
€ 1,200,000
The new luxury residential complex is located in close proximity to the coastline, surrounde…
3 room housein Bodrum, Turkey
3 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 655,529
We bring to your attention a comprehensive development in Bodrum. This facility consists of …
Housein Bodrum, Turkey
House
Bodrum, Turkey
469 m²
€ 5,000,000
Exclusive LCD consists of 74 villas located in Tilkichik Bay in the Bodrum Yalykavak area. T…
Villa 4 room villain Derekoey, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Derekoey, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 460 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,085,782
We present to your attention the exclusive project of villas FOA MARE! Our project is loc…
Villa 4 room villain Cesme, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Cesme, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 164 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 422,100
Villa 3 + 1 in a chic new residence on the shores of the Aegean SeaArea: Izmir, Cesme, Alach…
Villa 5 room villain Cesme, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Cesme, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 223 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 512,000
Villa 4 + 1 in a chic new residence on the shores of the Aegean SeaArea: Izmir, Cesme, Alach…
Duplex 2 roomsin Cesme, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Cesme, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 69 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 135,800
Suite duplex 1 + 1 on the shores of the Aegean Sea in a chic residenceArea: Izmir, Cesme, Al…
Duplex 2 roomsin Cesme, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Cesme, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 59 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 136,800
Loft duplex 1 + 1 on the shores of the Aegean Sea in a chic residenceArea: Izmir, Cesme, Ala…
Duplex 3 roomsin Cesme, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Cesme, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 118 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 174,100
Grand duplex 2 + 1 in a chic new residence on the shores of the Aegean SeaArea: Izmir, Cesme…
2 room apartmentin Yenifoca, Turkey
2 room apartment
Yenifoca, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 56 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 234,200
Apartment 1 + 1 in a cozy complex with its beach in FocaArea: Izmir, Foca, FatihDistance to …
Duplex 4 roomsin Yenifoca, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Yenifoca, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 102 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 341,900
Duplex 2 + 2 in a cozy complex with its beach in FocaArea: Izmir, Foca, FatihDistance to the…
2 room apartmentin Yenifoca, Turkey
2 room apartment
Yenifoca, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 182,700
Apartment 1 + 1 in a cozy complex with its beach in FocaArea: Izmir, Foca, FatihDistance to …
Villa 5 room villain Calikhasan, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Calikhasan, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 364,147
3 room apartmentin Bodrum, Turkey
3 room apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 206 m² 1/2 Floor
Price on request
Villa 4 room villain Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,350,000
Villa 6 room villain Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 7 bath 500 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Bodrum, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
8 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 2
€ 2,759,695
A unique site in Bodrum Yeniköy! First of all, we would like to point out that the view…
Villa 3 room villain Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 220 m² Number of floors 1
€ 1,429,612
Imagine a house that offers you all the comforts of home in the big city and more. First …
Villa 4 room villain Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,085,782
1800m2 land with independent entrance on Torba road • In the forest and at the bottom …
Villa 4 room villain Aegean Region, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Aegean Region, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 350 m²
€ 400,000
TWIN VILLAS FOR SALE IN KUSHADASI / AYDIN USAGE AREA: 200 M2 NETTO / 350 M2 BRUTTO …
3 room apartmentin Didim, Turkey
3 room apartment
Didim, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 291,000
The apartments are located in the new complex of Necdet Yapi. The area is 145 5 sq.m. The co…
2 room apartmentin Didim, Turkey
2 room apartment
Didim, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 203,500
The apartments are located in the new complex of Necdet Yapi.  The area is 85 sq.m.&nbs…
1 room apartmentin Cesme, Turkey
1 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 67 m²
Price on request
Realtor Turkey presents an exceptional experience to buy an investment property. This is not…

Properties features in Aegean Region, Turkey

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir