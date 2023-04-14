Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

16 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Bitez, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Bitez, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 300 m² Number of floors 1
Price on request
Caresse is the location that offers the most exclusive, luxurious service in Bodrum. It h…
Bungalow 4 roomsin Aegean Region, Turkey
Bungalow 4 rooms
Aegean Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 180 m² Number of floors 1
€ 226,205
Luxury modern 3 bedroom villa with private garden and swimming pool for sale directly from c…
4 room housein Aegean Region, Turkey
4 room house
Aegean Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 340 m² Number of floors 2
€ 434,313
Luxury villa for sale directly from construction company – Aslanko Design & Constr…
1 room apartmentin Fethiye, Turkey
1 room apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 180,000
3 room housein Bodrum, Turkey
3 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 140 m² Number of floors 3
€ 3,000,000
This residential complex is located in the area of Yokushbashi, Bodrum. Perfect location: cl…
3 room apartmentin Bodrum, Turkey
3 room apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 325 m²
€ 1,650,000
A luxury residential complex is located in Yalychiftlik Bay in southern Bodrum in the pictur…
3 room apartmentin Bodrum, Turkey
3 room apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 185 m² Number of floors 2
€ 950,000
The modern residential complex consists of 73 duplex apartments and located in the picturesq…
5 room housein Bodrum, Turkey
5 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
€ 1,242,375
Dreams come true in the Yalykavak area – one of the best areas of Bodrum. Just imagine how y…
3 room housein Bodrum, Turkey
3 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 153 m² Number of floors 2
€ 800,000
The premium residential complex consists of villas with an elegant design, which are within …
Villa 4 room villain Derekoey, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Derekoey, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 460 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,085,782
We present to your attention the exclusive project of villas FOA MARE! Our project is loc…
Villa 5 room villain Calikhasan, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Calikhasan, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 364,147
2 room apartmentin Aegean Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Aegean Region, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 62 m²
Price on request
This flawless property for sale is located in Izmir which is a contemporary city. İzmir is o…
3 room apartmentin Aegean Region, Turkey
3 room apartment
Aegean Region, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 89 m²
Price on request
Buying an apartment in Izmir is a really good investment for your future. Because of the Aeg…
Housein Kusadasi, Turkey
House
Kusadasi, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m² Number of floors 4
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Bodrum, Turkey
2 room apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 136 m²
Price on request
Magnificent project, stunning apartments for sale in Bodrum, the owner of which offers since…
2 room housein Goekova, Turkey
2 room house
Goekova, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² Number of floors 2
€ 478,000
Elite beach villa with furniture. With swimming pool, playground; terraces between villas; p…

Properties features in Aegean Region, Turkey

