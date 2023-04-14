UAE
As private owner
As a company
Realting.com
Turkey
Aegean Region
Houses
Pool Houses for sale in Aegean Region, Turkey
Muğla
49
Bodrum
36
Aydın
8
Izmir
7
Tuerkmen Mahallesi
7
Kusadasi
5
Kuetahya
3
Menderes
1
Mustafa Kemal Atatuerk Mahallesi
1
Usak
1
Uşak Municipality
1
Yalikavak
1
Show more
Show less
House
Clear all
18 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
140 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 3,000,000
This residential complex is located in the area of Yokushbashi, Bodrum. Perfect location: cl…
5 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
€ 1,242,375
Dreams come true in the Yalykavak area – one of the best areas of Bodrum. Just imagine how y…
3 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
153 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 800,000
The premium residential complex consists of villas with an elegant design, which are within …
3 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
156 m²
€ 1,200,000
The new luxury residential complex is located in close proximity to the coastline, surrounde…
3 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
1/1 Floor
€ 655,529
We bring to your attention a comprehensive development in Bodrum. This facility consists of …
House
Bodrum, Turkey
469 m²
€ 5,000,000
Exclusive LCD consists of 74 villas located in Tilkichik Bay in the Bodrum Yalykavak area. T…
Villa 5 room villa
Fethiye, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
698 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 3,040,000
Luxury villa 4 + 1 in a guarded residence near the Aegean Sea in MuglaArea: Mugla, Fethiye, …
Villa 4 room villa
Fethiye, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
551 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 2,225,000
Luxury villa 3 + 1 in a protected residence near the Aegean Sea in MuglaArea: Mugla, Fethiye…
Duplex 5 rooms
Kuetahya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
173 m²
9/9 Floor
€ 276,400
Stunning duplex 4 + 1 in a new chic houseArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashThis complex will be …
Duplex 4 rooms
Kuetahya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
141 m²
9/9 Floor
€ 220,200
Lux Duplex 3 + 1 in a terrific HouseArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashThis complex will be built…
Villa 5 room villa
Agackoey, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
288 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 585,500
Villa 4 + 1 luxury in the new complexArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashThe company building this…
Villa 5 room villa
Cesme, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
223 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 512,000
Villa 4 + 1 in a chic new residence on the shores of the Aegean SeaArea: Izmir, Cesme, Alach…
Villa 4 room villa
Cesme, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
164 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 422,100
Villa 3 + 1 in a chic new residence on the shores of the Aegean SeaArea: Izmir, Cesme, Alach…
Duplex 3 rooms
Cesme, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
118 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 174,100
Grand duplex 2 + 1 in a chic new residence on the shores of the Aegean SeaArea: Izmir, Cesme…
Duplex 2 rooms
Cesme, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
59 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 136,800
Loft duplex 1 + 1 on the shores of the Aegean Sea in a chic residenceArea: Izmir, Cesme, Ala…
Duplex 2 rooms
Cesme, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
69 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 135,800
Suite duplex 1 + 1 on the shores of the Aegean Sea in a chic residenceArea: Izmir, Cesme, Al…
2 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
€ 326,000
Villa 5 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
154 m²
4 Floor
€ 492,500
