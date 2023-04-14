Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

Muğla
49
Bodrum
36
Aydın
8
Izmir
7
Tuerkmen Mahallesi
7
Kusadasi
5
Kuetahya
3
Menderes
1
House
28 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Bitez, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Bitez, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 300 m² Number of floors 1
Price on request
Caresse is the location that offers the most exclusive, luxurious service in Bodrum. It h…
Villa 3 room villain Bitez, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Bitez, Turkey
3 bath 300 m² Number of floors 1
Price on request
Caresse is the location that offers the most exclusive, luxurious service in Bodrum.  …
3 room housein Bodrum, Turkey
3 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 140 m² Number of floors 3
€ 3,000,000
This residential complex is located in the area of Yokushbashi, Bodrum. Perfect location: cl…
5 room housein Bodrum, Turkey
5 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
€ 1,242,375
Dreams come true in the Yalykavak area – one of the best areas of Bodrum. Just imagine how y…
3 room housein Bodrum, Turkey
3 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 153 m² Number of floors 2
€ 800,000
The premium residential complex consists of villas with an elegant design, which are within …
3 room housein Bodrum, Turkey
3 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 156 m²
€ 1,200,000
The new luxury residential complex is located in close proximity to the coastline, surrounde…
3 room housein Bodrum, Turkey
3 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 655,529
We bring to your attention a comprehensive development in Bodrum. This facility consists of …
Housein Bodrum, Turkey
House
Bodrum, Turkey
469 m²
€ 5,000,000
Exclusive LCD consists of 74 villas located in Tilkichik Bay in the Bodrum Yalykavak area. T…
Villa 4 room villain Derekoey, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Derekoey, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 460 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,085,782
We present to your attention the exclusive project of villas FOA MARE! Our project is loc…
Villa 5 room villain Cesme, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Cesme, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 223 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 512,000
Villa 4 + 1 in a chic new residence on the shores of the Aegean SeaArea: Izmir, Cesme, Alach…
Villa 4 room villain Cesme, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Cesme, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 164 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 422,100
Villa 3 + 1 in a chic new residence on the shores of the Aegean SeaArea: Izmir, Cesme, Alach…
Duplex 3 roomsin Cesme, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Cesme, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 118 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 174,100
Grand duplex 2 + 1 in a chic new residence on the shores of the Aegean SeaArea: Izmir, Cesme…
Duplex 2 roomsin Cesme, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Cesme, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 59 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 136,800
Loft duplex 1 + 1 on the shores of the Aegean Sea in a chic residenceArea: Izmir, Cesme, Ala…
Duplex 2 roomsin Cesme, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Cesme, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 69 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 135,800
Suite duplex 1 + 1 on the shores of the Aegean Sea in a chic residenceArea: Izmir, Cesme, Al…
Duplex 4 roomsin Yenifoca, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Yenifoca, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 102 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 341,900
Duplex 2 + 2 in a cozy complex with its beach in FocaArea: Izmir, Foca, FatihDistance to the…
Villa 5 room villain Calikhasan, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Calikhasan, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 364,147
Villa 4 room villain Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,350,000
Villa 6 room villain Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 7 bath 500 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Bodrum, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
8 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 2
€ 2,759,695
A unique site in Bodrum Yeniköy! First of all, we would like to point out that the view…
Villa 3 room villain Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 220 m² Number of floors 1
€ 1,429,612
Imagine a house that offers you all the comforts of home in the big city and more. First …
Villa 4 room villain Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,085,782
1800m2 land with independent entrance on Torba road • In the forest and at the bottom …
Villa 4 room villain Aegean Region, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Aegean Region, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 350 m²
€ 400,000
TWIN VILLAS FOR SALE IN KUSHADASI / AYDIN USAGE AREA: 200 M2 NETTO / 350 M2 BRUTTO …
Housein Kusadasi, Turkey
House
Kusadasi, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m² Number of floors 4
Price on request
4 room housein Guendogan, Turkey
4 room house
Guendogan, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 205 m²
Price on request
Why You Want to Buy Property in Bodrum For people who love the beach and being close to the …
6 room housein Tuerkbuekue, Turkey
6 room house
Tuerkbuekue, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 360 m²
Price on request
İncilipınar Houses (Habil Stone House) Türkbükü in İncilipınar sheep, seaside location, 8000…
5 room housein Bitez, Turkey
5 room house
Bitez, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 270 m²
Price on request
Bitez is a district, 10 kilometers from Bodrum center. It is one of the most popular holiday…
Villa 4 room villa luxury apartmentsin Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa luxury apartments
Bodrum, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 175 m²
€ 364,290
This is Adabükü; the bearer of Aegean culture, the frequent destination for calm l…
2 room housein Goekova, Turkey
2 room house
Goekova, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² Number of floors 2
€ 478,000
Elite beach villa with furniture. With swimming pool, playground; terraces between villas; p…

Properties features in Aegean Region, Turkey

