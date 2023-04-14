Show property on map Show properties list
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

5 properties total found
Duplex 5 roomsin Kuetahya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Kuetahya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 173 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 276,400
Stunning duplex 4 + 1 in a new chic houseArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashThis complex will be …
Duplex 4 roomsin Kuetahya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Kuetahya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 141 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 220,200
Lux Duplex 3 + 1 in a terrific HouseArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashThis complex will be built…
Duplex 2 roomsin Cesme, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Cesme, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 69 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 135,800
Suite duplex 1 + 1 on the shores of the Aegean Sea in a chic residenceArea: Izmir, Cesme, Al…
Duplex 2 roomsin Cesme, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Cesme, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 59 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 136,800
Loft duplex 1 + 1 on the shores of the Aegean Sea in a chic residenceArea: Izmir, Cesme, Ala…
Duplex 3 roomsin Cesme, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Cesme, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 118 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 174,100
Grand duplex 2 + 1 in a chic new residence on the shores of the Aegean SeaArea: Izmir, Cesme…

