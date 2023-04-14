Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Aegean Region
  4. Apartments for sale

Pool Apartments for sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

Izmir
22
Muğla
19
Bodrum
11
Aydın
9
Kuetahya
8
Tuerkmen Mahallesi
6
Menderes
5
Kusadasi
4
Show more
Apartment To archive
Clear all
11 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Bodrum, Turkey
3 room apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 185 m² Number of floors 2
€ 950,000
The modern residential complex consists of 73 duplex apartments and located in the picturesq…
3 room apartmentin Bodrum, Turkey
3 room apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 325 m²
€ 1,650,000
A luxury residential complex is located in Yalychiftlik Bay in southern Bodrum in the pictur…
3 room apartmentin Kuetahya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kuetahya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 106 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 168,700
Lovely apartment 2 + 1 in a beautiful houseArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashThis complex will b…
3 room apartmentin Agackoey, Turkey
3 room apartment
Agackoey, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 90 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 145,200
New modern apartment 2 + 1 Area: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashThis project is located in one of t…
2 room apartmentin Agackoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Agackoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 67 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 117,100
Modern apartment of your dreams 1 + 1 in a new complexArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashThe comp…
3 room apartmentin Agackoey, Turkey
3 room apartment
Agackoey, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 94 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 164,000
Cozy apartment 2 + 1 in a new chic houseArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashThe company building t…
2 room apartmentin Kuetahya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kuetahya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 74 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 126,500
New apartment 1 + 1 in the super complexArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashThis complex will be b…
2 room apartmentin Agackoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Agackoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 65 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 113,400
New apartment 1 + 1 in a wonderful complexArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashThis project is loca…
3 room apartmentin Mecidiye, Turkey
3 room apartment
Mecidiye, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 104 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 173,300
Perfect new apartment 2 + 1Area: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashDistance to the sea: 5000High-quali…
2 room apartmentin Mecidiye, Turkey
2 room apartment
Mecidiye, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 73 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 142,400
Luxury apartment 1 + 1 in the new complexArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashDistance to the sea: …
2 room apartmentin Bodrum, Turkey
2 room apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
€ 253,000

Properties features in Aegean Region, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir