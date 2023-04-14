Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

3 room apartmentin Bodrum, Turkey
3 room apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 185 m² Number of floors 2
€ 950,000
The modern residential complex consists of 73 duplex apartments and located in the picturesq…
3 room apartmentin Bodrum, Turkey
3 room apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 325 m²
€ 1,650,000
A luxury residential complex is located in Yalychiftlik Bay in southern Bodrum in the pictur…
2 room apartmentin Yenifoca, Turkey
2 room apartment
Yenifoca, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 56 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 234,200
Apartment 1 + 1 in a cozy complex with its beach in FocaArea: Izmir, Foca, FatihDistance to …
2 room apartmentin Yenifoca, Turkey
2 room apartment
Yenifoca, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 182,700
Apartment 1 + 1 in a cozy complex with its beach in FocaArea: Izmir, Foca, FatihDistance to …
3 room apartmentin Bodrum, Turkey
3 room apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 206 m² 1/2 Floor
Price on request
3 room apartmentin Didim, Turkey
3 room apartment
Didim, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 291,000
The apartments are located in the new complex of Necdet Yapi. The area is 145 5 sq.m. The co…
2 room apartmentin Didim, Turkey
2 room apartment
Didim, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 203,500
The apartments are located in the new complex of Necdet Yapi.  The area is 85 sq.m.&nbs…
1 room apartmentin Cesme, Turkey
1 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 67 m²
Price on request
Realtor Turkey presents an exceptional experience to buy an investment property. This is not…
2 room apartmentin Cesme, Turkey
2 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m²
Price on request
This apartment for sale is located in heart of Izmir’s Cesme. The region is a combination of…
4 room apartmentin Cesme, Turkey
4 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 5 bath 165 m²
Price on request
Amazing investment property just one click away come to this exclusive world by buying this …
3 room apartmentin Cesme, Turkey
3 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 107 m²
Price on request
We are delighted to offer this new luxury two-bedroom apartment to you! The apartment is loc…
3 room apartmentin Aegean Region, Turkey
3 room apartment
Aegean Region, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 98 m²
Price on request
We are offering an apartment for sale for those who seek an exceptional property! Imagine a …
2 room apartmentin Bodrum, Turkey
2 room apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 136 m²
Price on request
Magnificent project, stunning apartments for sale in Bodrum, the owner of which offers since…
2 room apartmentin Guendogan, Turkey
2 room apartment
Guendogan, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m²
Price on request
3 room apartmentin Guendogan, Turkey
3 room apartment
Guendogan, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 192 m²
Price on request
Gundogan is a beautiful district of Bodrum, Mugla. It is 25 kilometers from the center of Bo…
1 room apartmentin Guendogan, Turkey
1 room apartment
Guendogan, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m²
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
2 room apartment
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 145 m²
Price on request
In the heart of Türkbükü, walking distance from the sea, exceptional landscape, unique locat…
2 room apartmentin Tuerkbuekue, Turkey
2 room apartment
Tuerkbuekue, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 175 m²
Price on request
3 room apartmentin Ortakent, Turkey
3 room apartment
Ortakent, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
Price on request
Ortakent is a nice peninsula on the coast of Bodrum, Mugla. It has a weekly market, many nic…
3 room apartment with Developmentsin Bodrum, Turkey
3 room apartment with Developments
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 174 m²
€ 812,310
In cooperation with the giant hotel group MARRIOTT & reg; 内 named as & nbsp; Le M & eacute;…
2 room apartmentin Bodrum, Turkey
2 room apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 89 m²
€ 579,107
A true coastal town life awaits you at Nef Reserve Yalıkavak. Featuring 460 meters of bea…

