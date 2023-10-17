UAE
Realting.com
Residential
Turkey
Aegean Coast
Villas
Villas for sale in Aegean Coast, Turkey
29 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
1
3
240 m²
€1,63M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
1
3
260 m²
A fairy tale-like life awaits you at your new 5+1 triplex villa with uninterrupted and mesme…
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
1
1
85 m²
Meet the most beautiful shades of green and blue at Lake Homes.Thanks to the proximity of La…
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
1
3
450 m²
A peaceful and luxurious life awaits you on the sparkling coast of Gundogan, Bodrum.In this …
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
1
2
119 m²
Lilac Houses welcomes you like a corner of paradise with its architecture that embraces gree…
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
1
4
342 m²
The ancient Aegean breeze touches your soul and brings a new lifestyle adorned with the orig…
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
1
216 m²
Lean Bodrum rises in one of the most popular districts of Muğla, Bodrum. Opening the doors t…
€1,79M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
1
4
314 m²
Lean Bodrum rises in one of the most popular districts of Muğla, Bodrum. Opening the doors t…
€2,69M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
1
3
260 m²
Lean Bodrum rises in one of the most popular districts of Muğla, Bodrum. Opening the doors t…
€2,22M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
1
2
227 m²
Lean Bodrum rises in one of the most popular districts of Muğla, Bodrum. Opening the doors t…
€2,04M
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
1
2
194 m²
Lean Bodrum rises in one of the most popular districts of Muğla, Bodrum. Opening the doors t…
€1,67M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
1
6
715 m²
Lean Bodrum rises in one of the most popular districts of Muğla, Bodrum. Opening the doors t…
€7,24M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
1
3
204 m²
The Windfall Bodrum Project was brought to life in Bodrum. With a construction area of 10.99…
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
1
3
196 m²
The Windfall Bodrum Project was brought to life in Bodrum. With a construction area of 10.99…
Price on request
Recommend
Villa Villa
Bodrum, Turkey
813 m²
Windfall Yalıkavak project is built on a 16.270 square meter space on the edge of the penins…
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
1
2
197 m²
Windfall Yalıkavak project is built on a 16.270 square meter space on the edge of the penins…
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
1
2
162 m²
Windfall Yalıkavak project is built on a 16.270 square meter space on the edge of the penins…
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
1
1
404 m²
Windfall Yalıkavak project is built on a 16.270 square meter space on the edge of the penins…
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
1
5
813 m²
Maintaining glamour and elegance beyond luxury, the project is built on a 6247 square meter …
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
2
3
394 m²
The Prestige Villas project consists of 5 detached villas with private pool built on 4000 m2…
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
2
4
510 m²
The Prestige Villas project consists of 5 detached villas with private pool built on 4000 m2…
Price on request
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
7
1 226 m²
'Serenity'. Perhaps the most beautiful word about Zeft Golkoy. It is a place where you can h…
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
1
6
878 m²
'Serenity'. Perhaps the most beautiful word about Zeft Golkoy. It is a place where you can h…
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
1
5
727 m²
'Serenity'. Perhaps the most beautiful word about Zeft Golkoy. It is a place where you can h…
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
1
4
400 m²
'Serenity'. Perhaps the most beautiful word about Zeft Golkoy. It is a place where you can h…
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
1
5
414 m²
Zeft Yalikavak awaits you next to Yalikavak Marina in the last bay of Yalikavak, one of the …
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
1
5
361 m²
Zeft Yalikavak awaits you next to Yalikavak Marina in the last bay of Yalikavak, one of the …
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
1
4
217 m²
Zeft Yalikavak awaits you next to Yalikavak Marina in the last bay of Yalikavak, one of the …
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
1
2
114 m²
Zeft Yalikavak awaits you next to Yalikavak Marina in the last bay of Yalikavak, one of the …
Price on request
Recommend
