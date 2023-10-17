Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Aegean Coast, Turkey

29 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
€1,63M
Villa 5 room villa in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
A fairy tale-like life awaits you at your new 5+1 triplex villa with uninterrupted and mesme…
Price on request
Villa 2 room villa in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Meet the most beautiful shades of green and blue at Lake Homes.Thanks to the proximity of La…
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
A peaceful and luxurious life awaits you on the sparkling coast of Gundogan, Bodrum.In this …
Price on request
Villa 2 room villa in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Lilac Houses welcomes you like a corner of paradise with its architecture that embraces gree…
Price on request
Villa 5 room villa in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 4
Area 342 m²
The ancient Aegean breeze touches your soul and brings a new lifestyle adorned with the orig…
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 216 m²
Lean Bodrum rises in one of the most popular districts of Muğla, Bodrum. Opening the doors t…
€1,79M
Villa 5 room villa in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 4
Area 314 m²
Lean Bodrum rises in one of the most popular districts of Muğla, Bodrum. Opening the doors t…
€2,69M
Villa 4 room villa in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Lean Bodrum rises in one of the most popular districts of Muğla, Bodrum. Opening the doors t…
€2,22M
Villa 3 room villa in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 227 m²
Lean Bodrum rises in one of the most popular districts of Muğla, Bodrum. Opening the doors t…
€2,04M
Villa 2 room villa in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
Lean Bodrum rises in one of the most popular districts of Muğla, Bodrum. Opening the doors t…
€1,67M
Villa 6 room villa in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 6
Area 715 m²
Lean Bodrum rises in one of the most popular districts of Muğla, Bodrum. Opening the doors t…
€7,24M
Villa 4 room villa in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
Area 204 m²
The Windfall Bodrum Project was brought to life in Bodrum. With a construction area of 10.99…
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
The Windfall Bodrum Project was brought to life in Bodrum. With a construction area of 10.99…
Price on request
Villa Villa in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa Villa
Bodrum, Turkey
Area 813 m²
Windfall Yalıkavak project is built on a 16.270 square meter space on the edge of the penins…
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
Windfall Yalıkavak project is built on a 16.270 square meter space on the edge of the penins…
Price on request
Villa 2 room villa in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Windfall Yalıkavak project is built on a 16.270 square meter space on the edge of the penins…
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 404 m²
Windfall Yalıkavak project is built on a 16.270 square meter space on the edge of the penins…
Price on request
Villa 5 room villa in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 5
Area 813 m²
Maintaining glamour and elegance beyond luxury, the project is built on a 6247 square meter …
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 394 m²
The Prestige Villas project consists of 5 detached villas with private pool built on 4000 m2…
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 510 m²
The Prestige Villas project consists of 5 detached villas with private pool built on 4000 m2…
Price on request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 7
Area 1 226 m²
'Serenity'. Perhaps the most beautiful word about Zeft Golkoy. It is a place where you can h…
Price on request
Villa 6 room villa in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 6
Area 878 m²
'Serenity'. Perhaps the most beautiful word about Zeft Golkoy. It is a place where you can h…
Price on request
Villa 5 room villa in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 5
Area 727 m²
'Serenity'. Perhaps the most beautiful word about Zeft Golkoy. It is a place where you can h…
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
'Serenity'. Perhaps the most beautiful word about Zeft Golkoy. It is a place where you can h…
Price on request
Villa 6 room villa in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 5
Area 414 m²
Zeft Yalikavak awaits you next to Yalikavak Marina in the last bay of Yalikavak, one of the …
Price on request
Villa 6 room villa in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 5
Area 361 m²
Zeft Yalikavak awaits you next to Yalikavak Marina in the last bay of Yalikavak, one of the …
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 4
Area 217 m²
Zeft Yalikavak awaits you next to Yalikavak Marina in the last bay of Yalikavak, one of the …
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Zeft Yalikavak awaits you next to Yalikavak Marina in the last bay of Yalikavak, one of the …
Price on request

