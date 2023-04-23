Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Surat Thani Province

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Surat Thani Province, Thailand

Ko Samui
1
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Condo 1 bedroom in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
26 m²
€ 71,033
PAT4493: This Luxury Condo located in the south of Patong, offers modern full furnished stud…
Condo 1 bedroom in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
39 m²
€ 146,873
LAY6264: 35% discount on full payment! Location: Just 400 meters from the Layan beach. The m…
Condo 1 bedroom in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath 40 m² Number of floors 6
Price on request
Односпальные апартаменты оборудованы потрясающе функциональной кухней. Все жилое пространств…
5 room house in Phuket, Thailand
5 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath 394 m² Number of floors 2
€ 893,811
Condo 2 bedrooms in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath 90 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 271,571
2 room house in Phuket, Thailand
2 room house
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath 400 m² Number of floors 1
€ 661,816
Полностью оборудованные виллы от одной до четырех спален, гостиной, рабочей и обеденной зона…
Villa 5 room villa in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 5 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
288 m²
€ 665,600
SUR6307: Beautiful, classic five bedroom villa, near the two beaches of Surin and Bang Tao. …
Condo 1 bedroom in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
80 m²
€ 177,468
SUR6043: Contemporary apartment on Phuket Island on Surin Beach with lovely terrace with par…
2 room house in Phuket, Thailand
2 room house
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath 125 m² Number of floors 1
€ 237,031
3 room house in Phuket, Thailand
3 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath 420 m² Number of floors 2
€ 975,546
Condo 1 bedroom in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath 30 m² 5 Floor
€ 110,738
Situated on the exclusive and in the luxurious area of Millionaires Road. The apartment is l…
Villa 3 room villa in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
255 m²
€ 394,429
LAY2270: The villa represents an ideal offer of profitable investment in Phuket Real Estate.…

Properties features in Surat Thani Province, Thailand

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir