Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Surat Thani Province
  4. Condos

Mountain View Condos for Sale in Surat Thani Province, Thailand

Condo To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Condo 2 bedrooms in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath 130 m² Number of floors 3
€ 102,828
Villa 9 room villa in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 9 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
900 m²
€ 1,972,147
PAT6026: This view villa is a unique investment opportunity consisting of two adjacent priva…
4 room house in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath 573 m² Number of floors 2
€ 735,614
Condo 1 bedroom in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
45 m²
€ 68,822
PAT6257: SPECIAL LIMITED OFFERS FOR ONLINE INVESTORS:Pay the full amount for up to 45 days f…
Condo 1 bedroom in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
85 m²
€ 226,797
BAN6229: The apartments are located in the gated resort Laguna. It is famous for its perfect…
Villa 4 room villa in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
570 m²
€ 727,229
BAN6199: The Laguna area is considered the most developed area for a quiet life. It is well …
1 room apartment in Phuket, Thailand
1 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath 82 m²
€ 210,929
RESALE. Nestled within the amazing Laguna Phuket Resort, along the shores of Bang Tao Bay in…
3 room house in Phuket, Thailand
3 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath 300 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
House in Phuket, Thailand
House
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath 130 m² Number of floors 1
Price on request
Condo 1 bedroom in Ban Kata, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Ban Kata, Thailand
1 bath 56 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 171,380
Представляем Вашему вниманию новый проект, от одного из самых известных и престижных застрой…
3 room house in Phuket, Thailand
3 room house
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath 370 m²
€ 773,634
Villa 3 room villa in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
240 m²
€ 293,357
RAW3445: This modern single storey villa is done in modern interior design style and occupie…

Properties features in Surat Thani Province, Thailand

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir