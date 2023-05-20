Thailand
Realting.com
Thailand
Studios
Studios for Sale in Thailand
Studio apartment
Clear all
29 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
1 room studio apartment
Bang Kapi Subdistrict, Thailand
1
1
22 m²
8
€ 69,667
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Bangkok, Thailand
1
1
24 m²
8
€ 49,065
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
37 m²
4
€ 120,825
Rawayana Beachfront Village is a multifunctional project consisting of 282 designer apartmen…
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Ban Kata, Thailand
1
1
34 m²
7
€ 111,356
Harmony Naiharn is a premium condominium and apartment project with 5 star service and stunn…
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
36 m²
5
€ 143,818
Sole Mio Condominium is the new stunning residential complex of one of the most reliable dev…
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Bangkok, Thailand
1
24 m²
€ 49,065
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
2
1
34 m²
3/5
€ 120,000
Complex in the area of Bangtao Beach in the resort area of Laguna, about. Phuket.❖ Cost:Apar…
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
40 m²
2/5
€ 150,000
Apartments in an amazing LUXURY class complex on the first line 150 meters from Kamala Beach…
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
3
€ 80,418
On sale new apartments - two identical apartments under numbers B318 and B317 ( corner ).Urg…
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
34 m²
2/3
€ 118,512
Property Investment with 8% Rental Guarantee for 3 years and Free Holiday in one of the most…
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with Investments
Phuket, Thailand
1
2
60 m²
3/3
€ 175,103
PATONG BAY HILL – Condominium Patong Bay Seaview Residence is a contemporary d…
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with Residence and citizenship
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
3 300 m²
8/8
€ 134,476
ECO FRIENDLY CONCEPT Why we care Every 1.2 seconds, man destroy an area of forest t…
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Patong, Thailand
1
1
29 m²
€ 145,000
武 Completion of construction 3rd quarter of 2022 穿 Cost of apartment 29m & sup2; from 1…
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
47 m²
€ 171,000
⁇ Construction completion date, quarter 4, 2023 ⁇ Op apartment cost 47m and sup2; from 175 t…
Recommend
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Phuket, Thailand
1
30 m²
7
€ 59,679
LAYAN GREEN PARK APPROACHES FOR FAMILY EXTENSES & mdash; & nbsp; Apartments from 30.3 m2 …
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
29 m²
€ 115,000
武 Completion of construction 2nd quarter of 2022 穿Op cost of an apartment of 28.4m & s…
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
35 m²
5
€ 152,000
Deadline October 2021. , Costs for apartments with an area of 35m and sup2; 110 thousand. $ …
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
23 m²
4/5
€ 53,211
Ready complex The price includes all furniture and equipment Complete dedication Located and…
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
40 m²
8
€ 173,000
INVESTMENT WITH THE PROGRAM OF THE WARRANTY INCOME FROM THE MEETING - & nbsp; 7 % YEAR I…
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
28 m²
8
€ 127,000
武 Deadline for the fourth quarter of 2022. , Cost of studio apartments of 28 my sup2; 93 th…
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Ban Tha Len, Thailand
1
1
29 m²
7
€ 130,000
This is the developer's only budget complex - Laguna (over 30 years on the market) 上 Da…
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
3 300 m²
8/8
€ 80,663
Investment real estate in Thailand on Phuket Island Apartments for personal use and investme…
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
30 m²
4/8
€ 116,639
The condominium Wekata Luxury is a new project of Phuket9 company. 7% guaranteed income…
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
41 m²
7/8
€ 153,279
New studio apartment, 41 sqm, with sea view in a condominium VIPKaron, a resi…
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
40 m²
7/8
€ 151,517
New studio apartment, 40,5 sqm, with sea view in a condominium VIPKaron, a residen…
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
28 m²
1/8
€ 83,309
New studio apartment, 28,4 sqm, in a condominium VIPKaron, a residential com…
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
37 m²
1/8
€ 107,975
New studio apartment, 36,8 sqm, in a condominium VIPKaron, a residential complex in Phu…
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
39 m²
2/8
€ 104,703
New studio apartment, 39,6 sqm, in a condominium VIPKaron, a residential complex in Phu…
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
44 m²
1/6
€ 117,922
New studio apartment, 44,2 sqm, in a condominium VIPKaron, a residential complex in Phu…
Recommend
Properties features in Thailand
with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
