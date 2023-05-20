Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Studios

Studios for Sale in Thailand

Phuket
26
Phuket Province
26
Bangkok
3
Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
29 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Bang Kapi Subdistrict, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Bang Kapi Subdistrict, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Number of floors 8
€ 69,667
1 room studio apartment in Bangkok, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Bangkok, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 8
€ 49,065
1 room studio apartment in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 120,825
Rawayana Beachfront Village is a multifunctional project consisting of 282 designer apartmen…
1 room studio apartment in Ban Kata, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Ban Kata, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 111,356
Harmony Naiharn is a premium condominium and apartment project with 5 star service and stunn…
1 room studio apartment in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 143,818
Sole Mio Condominium is the new stunning residential complex of one of the most reliable dev…
1 room studio apartment in Bangkok, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Bangkok, Thailand
Rooms 1
Area 24 m²
€ 49,065
1 room studio apartment in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 120,000
Complex in the area of Bangtao Beach in the resort area of Laguna, about. Phuket.❖ Cost:Apar…
1 room studio apartment in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 150,000
Apartments in an amazing LUXURY class complex on the first line 150 meters from Kamala Beach…
1 room studio apartment in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3
€ 80,418
On sale new apartments - two identical apartments under numbers B318 and B317 ( corner ).Urg…
1 room studio apartment in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 118,512
Property Investment with 8% Rental Guarantee for 3 years and Free Holiday in one of the most…
1 room studio apartment with Investments in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with Investments
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 175,103
PATONG BAY HILL – Condominium Patong Bay Seaview Residence is a contemporary d…
1 room studio apartment with Residence and citizenship in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with Residence and citizenship
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 3 300 m²
Floor 8/8
€ 134,476
ECO FRIENDLY CONCEPT Why we care Every 1.2 seconds, man destroy an area of forest t…
1 room studio apartment in Patong, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
€ 145,000
武 Completion of construction 3rd quarter of 2022 穿 Cost of apartment 29m & sup2; from 1…
1 room studio apartment in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€ 171,000
⁇ Construction completion date, quarter 4, 2023 ⁇ Op apartment cost 47m and sup2; from 175 t…
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Phuket, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Phuket, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 59,679
LAYAN GREEN PARK APPROACHES FOR FAMILY EXTENSES & mdash; & nbsp; Apartments from 30.3 m2 …
1 room studio apartment in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
€ 115,000
武 Completion of construction 2nd quarter of 2022 穿Op cost of an apartment of 28.4m & s…
1 room studio apartment in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 152,000
Deadline October 2021. , Costs for apartments with an area of 35m and sup2; 110 thousand. $ …
1 room studio apartment in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 53,211
Ready complex The price includes all furniture and equipment Complete dedication Located and…
1 room studio apartment in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 8
€ 173,000
INVESTMENT WITH THE PROGRAM OF THE WARRANTY INCOME FROM THE MEETING - & nbsp; 7 % YEAR I…
1 room studio apartment in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 8
€ 127,000
武 Deadline for the fourth quarter of 2022. , Cost of studio apartments of 28 my sup2; 93 th…
1 room studio apartment in Ban Tha Len, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Ban Tha Len, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 130,000
This is the developer's only budget complex - Laguna (over 30 years on the market) 上 Da…
1 room studio apartment in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 3 300 m²
Floor 8/8
€ 80,663
Investment real estate in Thailand on Phuket Island Apartments for personal use and investme…
1 room studio apartment in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 4/8
€ 116,639
The condominium Wekata Luxury is a new project of Phuket9 company. 7% guaranteed income…
1 room studio apartment in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 7/8
€ 153,279
New studio apartment, 41 sqm, with sea view in a condominium VIPKaron, a resi…
1 room studio apartment in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 7/8
€ 151,517
New studio apartment, 40,5 sqm, with sea view in a condominium VIPKaron, a residen…
1 room studio apartment in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 1/8
€ 83,309
New studio apartment, 28,4 sqm,  in a condominium VIPKaron, a residential com…
1 room studio apartment in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/8
€ 107,975
New studio apartment, 36,8 sqm, in a condominium VIPKaron, a residential complex in Phu…
1 room studio apartment in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/8
€ 104,703
New studio apartment, 39,6 sqm, in a condominium VIPKaron, a residential complex in Phu…
1 room studio apartment in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/6
€ 117,922
New studio apartment, 44,2 sqm, in a condominium VIPKaron, a residential complex in Phu…

Properties features in Thailand

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir