Realting.com
Thailand
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Thailand
apartments
1384
houses
1642
Clear all
606 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
399 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 422,968
Welcome to the paradise on earth! Discover our chic villas where the crystal clear sea meets…
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
926 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 819,655
Welcome to the paradise on earth! Discover our chic villas where the crystal clear sea meets…
2 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
89 m²
5 Floor
€ 329,498
Welcome to heaven on earth! Our seaside apartments in Thailand offer unforgettable sea views…
1 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
4 Floor
€ 216,006
Welcome to heaven on earth! Our seaside apartments in Thailand offer unforgettable sea views…
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
26 m²
4/7 Floor
€ 49,913
Are you ready to open the door to the fabulous world, where every day is an adventure? Where…
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
23 m²
5/8 Floor
€ 87,471
Do you know what perfection looks like? We can show you! Welcome to our residential complex …
1 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
5/8 Floor
€ 188,869
Do you know what perfection looks like? We can show you! Welcome to our residential complex …
1 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
35 m²
4/8 Floor
€ 126,302
Welcome to the luxurious residential complex in Phuket, your new oasis of luxury and comfort…
2 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
71 m²
3/8 Floor
€ 254,758
Welcome to the luxurious residential complex in Phuket, your new oasis of luxury and comfort…
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath
360 m²
€ 478,373
Standalone/Non-estate, completed end of 2022, fully-furnished with quality furniture and rea…
9 room house
Phuket, Thailand
9 bath
Price on request
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath
37 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 157,676
7 room house
Phuket, Thailand
8 bath
Number of floors 3
Price on request
Nestled high on the side of a mountain, Villa Beyond offers panoramic views of Phukets Bang …
6 room house
Phuket, Thailand
7 bath
Number of floors 3
Price on request
Nestled high on the side of a mountain, Villa Beyond offers panoramic views of Phukets Bang …
5 room house
Ban Kata, Thailand
7 bath
450 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 4,869,620
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath
510 m²
€ 935,366
On a hillside in Koh Kaew overlooking the city, lush tropical greenery and distant sea view…
Villa 6 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
6 bath
950 m²
€ 1,202,613
RESALE. On a hillside within a small gated community, 60 metres from the sea, offering a stu…
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath
1 130 m²
€ 1,540,146
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath
1 186 m²
€ 1,901,732
5 room house
Phuket, Thailand
6 bath
939 m²
€ 1,813,059
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath
60 m²
5/3 Floor
€ 335,395
Condo 3 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
354 m²
3 Floor
€ 3,198,950
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath
793 m²
€ 5,612,194
Villa 4 room villa
Ban Kata, Thailand
5 bath
1 586 m²
€ 2,111,254
RESALE. A fully renovated villa with a built-up area of 1,074 sqm on a large plot of 1,586 s…
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath
863 m²
€ 1,683,658
RESALE. Set on a headland directly above the sea between Kata and Kata Noi Beaches, within a…
Villa 5 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
6 bath
923 m²
€ 5,211,323
RESALE. Occupying a breath-taking and extremely enviable location along Millionaire’s Mile, …
Villa 2 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath
160 m²
€ 448,975
RESALE. With partial sea views, nestled in the hills above the Kamala Valley on Phuket’s Wes…
2 room house
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath
160 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 448,975
Villa Sauvage Kamala Hills Villa Sauvage is nestled in the hills above the Kamala valley on…
3 room house
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
417 m²
€ 2,562,902
3 room house
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
417 m²
€ 2,402,553
