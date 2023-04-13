Thailand
13 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
400 m²
Price on request
RESALE. Pura Vida. Simple Life. Pure Life. Pure Living. Close your eyes. Imagine a contempor…
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
96 550 m²
€ 1,205,820
Overlooking Layan Beach and enjoying a magnificent hillside aspect, perched dramatically ato…
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
34 350 m²
€ 692,171
RESALE. Price reduced from THB 34M to THB 25.9M! An intimate Boutique Resort offering elegan…
Villa Villa
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath
42 m²
€ 150,407
Gorgeous ocean views in front of you and majestic mountains behind. Located on a protected n…
Villa 2 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
174 m²
€ 239,186
Only 10 minutes to Rawai, Naiharn and Chalong Bay. You’ll be perfectly placed to switch off …
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
184 m²
€ 505,097
RESALE. Inspired by the Japanese Zen Philosophy of minimalist and peaceful living, your retr…
Villa Villa
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath
117 m²
€ 221,815
Stylish pool villas attract more guests than condo resort type units, and the well crafted 1…
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
39 610 m²
€ 547,857
Your private luxury paradise surrounded by lush tropical jungle with incomparable views of t…
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
300 m²
€ 1,012,199
Nestled on the slopes of a pristine tropical rainforest only 500 meters from Karon Beach! Th…
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
238 m²
€ 547,857
SOLD OUT! Please check for resales. The amazing Kamala Beach is just a 10 minute walk away a…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
7 bath
600 m²
Price on request
This spacious new villa sleeps up to 18 people, and provides plenty of room for everyone to …
Villa 5 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath
728 m²
€ 5,318,222
A simply stunning ocean front exclusive property. With incredible ocean views across Patong …
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
338 m²
€ 601,306
Just 10 minutes drive to Bangtao Beach, western supermarkets, luxury spas, golf clubs, high-…
