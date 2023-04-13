Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Phuket Province
  4. Phuket
  5. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Phuket, Thailand

Patong
15
Kathu
8
Villa To archive
Clear all
174 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 399 m² Number of floors 1
€ 422,968
Welcome to the paradise on earth! Discover our chic villas where the crystal clear sea meets…
Villa 4 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 926 m² Number of floors 2
€ 819,655
Welcome to the paradise on earth! Discover our chic villas where the crystal clear sea meets…
Villa 4 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath 360 m²
€ 478,373
Standalone/Non-estate, completed end of 2022, fully-furnished with quality furniture and rea…
Villa 4 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath 510 m²
€ 935,366
On a hillside in Koh Kaew overlooking the city, lush tropical greenery and  distant sea view…
Villa 6 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 6 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
6 bath 950 m²
€ 1,202,613
RESALE. On a hillside within a small gated community, 60 metres from the sea, offering a stu…
Villa 4 room villain Ban Kata, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Ban Kata, Thailand
5 bath 1 586 m²
€ 2,111,254
RESALE. A fully renovated villa with a built-up area of 1,074 sqm on a large plot of 1,586 s…
Villa 4 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath 863 m²
€ 1,683,658
RESALE. Set on a headland directly above the sea between Kata and Kata Noi Beaches, within a…
Villa 5 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 5 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
6 bath 923 m²
€ 5,211,323
RESALE. Occupying a breath-taking and extremely enviable location along Millionaire’s Mile, …
Villa 2 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 2 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath 160 m²
€ 448,975
RESALE. With partial sea views, nestled in the hills above the Kamala Valley on Phuket’s Wes…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
9 bath 1 600 m²
€ 7,015,242
An unbeatable location, along the famed Kamala Headland on Millionaires’ Mile, showcasing br…
Villa 4 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath 540 m²
€ 1,015,540
RESALE. A wonderful place to relax, where breathtaking views of the Andaman Sea and stunning…
Villa 3 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath 429 m²
€ 662,773
A sleek, modern look with exterior wall cladding and floor to ceiling glass doors and window…
Villa 5 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 5 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
6 bath 1 200 m²
€ 6,921,706
Resale. Renovated in 2022 and situated at the top of a private oceanfront estate facing west…
Villa 4 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
6 bath 663 m²
€ 892,606
A fantastic opportunity, offering a unique choice for tropical island living, a 5 minute dri…
Villa 3 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath 400 m²
€ 507,770
RESALE. Splendid sea and island views from this contemporary town home with a spacious priva…
Villa 3 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath 260 m²
€ 427,596
RESALE. Overlooking Chalong Bay from one of the best location in this complex of 16 villas u…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Patong, Thailand
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
9 bath 1 200 m²
€ 2,405,226
RESALE. Up in the hills of Patong with stunning views of the city and the ocean, far enough …
Villa 6 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 6 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
7 bath 1 847 m²
€ 2,405,226
A sanctuary like no other. A perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and privacy with incredible o…
Villa 3 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath 58 450 m²
€ 734,930
RESALE. Lovely sea and island views over Chalong Bay and literally just a 2 minute walk to t…
Villa 6 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 6 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
7 bath 1 800 m²
€ 5,568,439
RESALE. On a headland with panoramic ocean views and glorious sunsets on Phuket’s coveted we…
Villa 5 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 5 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
6 bath 1 020 m²
€ 2,538,850
RESALE. Just 35 minutes from Phuket International Airport is this grand colonial style pool …
Villa 4 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath 447 m²
€ 959,418
RESALE. A luxurious, brand new pool villa with high-end modern furnishings imported from the…
Villa 3 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath 485 m²
Price on request
RESALE. Price Reduced from THB 20M to THB17.5M! Just 150 metres from the shoreline, surround…
Villa 2 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 2 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath 234 m²
€ 391,517
RESALE. An intimate, hillside villa on Phuket’s beautiful South-West Coast in an enviable lo…
Villa 4 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath 363 m²
Price on request
RESALE. Stunning views and great sunsets over Ao Yon Bay with sea views from the living area…
Villa 3 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath 208 m²
€ 347,422
RESALE. A standalone/non-estate villa with a spacious airconditioned lounge area and a 3 met…
Villa 4 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath 1 144 m²
€ 2,806,097
RESALE. Stunning panoramic views of the Andaman Sea and the surrounding islands, contemporar…
Villa 5 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 5 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
6 bath 1 200 m²
€ 1,737,108
RESALE. Boasting exquisite sea views over Surin Beach and Bang Tao Bay, nestled within a pea…
Villa 4 room villain Patong, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Patong, Thailand
4 bath 850 m²
Price on request
RESALE. On a prime location on Patong Hill, allowing you to enjoy a panoramic view of the An…
Villa 4 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath 304 m²
€ 1,870,731
RESALE. Fully renovated in 2019, Art Deco meets traditional Thai in this luxury hillside vil…

Properties features in Phuket, Thailand

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir