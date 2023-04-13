Thailand
Realting.com
Thailand
Phuket Province
Phuket
Villas
Seaview Villas for Sale in Phuket, Thailand
174 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
399 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 422,968
Welcome to the paradise on earth! Discover our chic villas where the crystal clear sea meets…
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
926 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 819,655
Welcome to the paradise on earth! Discover our chic villas where the crystal clear sea meets…
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath
360 m²
€ 478,373
Standalone/Non-estate, completed end of 2022, fully-furnished with quality furniture and rea…
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath
510 m²
€ 935,366
On a hillside in Koh Kaew overlooking the city, lush tropical greenery and distant sea view…
Villa 6 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
6 bath
950 m²
€ 1,202,613
RESALE. On a hillside within a small gated community, 60 metres from the sea, offering a stu…
Villa 4 room villa
Ban Kata, Thailand
5 bath
1 586 m²
€ 2,111,254
RESALE. A fully renovated villa with a built-up area of 1,074 sqm on a large plot of 1,586 s…
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath
863 m²
€ 1,683,658
RESALE. Set on a headland directly above the sea between Kata and Kata Noi Beaches, within a…
Villa 5 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
6 bath
923 m²
€ 5,211,323
RESALE. Occupying a breath-taking and extremely enviable location along Millionaire’s Mile, …
Villa 2 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath
160 m²
€ 448,975
RESALE. With partial sea views, nestled in the hills above the Kamala Valley on Phuket’s Wes…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
9 bath
1 600 m²
€ 7,015,242
An unbeatable location, along the famed Kamala Headland on Millionaires’ Mile, showcasing br…
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
540 m²
€ 1,015,540
RESALE. A wonderful place to relax, where breathtaking views of the Andaman Sea and stunning…
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
429 m²
€ 662,773
A sleek, modern look with exterior wall cladding and floor to ceiling glass doors and window…
Villa 5 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
6 bath
1 200 m²
€ 6,921,706
Resale. Renovated in 2022 and situated at the top of a private oceanfront estate facing west…
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
6 bath
663 m²
€ 892,606
A fantastic opportunity, offering a unique choice for tropical island living, a 5 minute dri…
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
400 m²
€ 507,770
RESALE. Splendid sea and island views from this contemporary town home with a spacious priva…
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
260 m²
€ 427,596
RESALE. Overlooking Chalong Bay from one of the best location in this complex of 16 villas u…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
9 bath
1 200 m²
€ 2,405,226
RESALE. Up in the hills of Patong with stunning views of the city and the ocean, far enough …
Villa 6 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
7 bath
1 847 m²
€ 2,405,226
A sanctuary like no other. A perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and privacy with incredible o…
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
58 450 m²
€ 734,930
RESALE. Lovely sea and island views over Chalong Bay and literally just a 2 minute walk to t…
Villa 6 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
7 bath
1 800 m²
€ 5,568,439
RESALE. On a headland with panoramic ocean views and glorious sunsets on Phuket’s coveted we…
Villa 5 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
6 bath
1 020 m²
€ 2,538,850
RESALE. Just 35 minutes from Phuket International Airport is this grand colonial style pool …
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath
447 m²
€ 959,418
RESALE. A luxurious, brand new pool villa with high-end modern furnishings imported from the…
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
485 m²
Price on request
RESALE. Price Reduced from THB 20M to THB17.5M! Just 150 metres from the shoreline, surround…
Villa 2 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
234 m²
€ 391,517
RESALE. An intimate, hillside villa on Phuket’s beautiful South-West Coast in an enviable lo…
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath
363 m²
Price on request
RESALE. Stunning views and great sunsets over Ao Yon Bay with sea views from the living area…
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
208 m²
€ 347,422
RESALE. A standalone/non-estate villa with a spacious airconditioned lounge area and a 3 met…
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath
1 144 m²
€ 2,806,097
RESALE. Stunning panoramic views of the Andaman Sea and the surrounding islands, contemporar…
Villa 5 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
6 bath
1 200 m²
€ 1,737,108
RESALE. Boasting exquisite sea views over Surin Beach and Bang Tao Bay, nestled within a pea…
Villa 4 room villa
Patong, Thailand
4 bath
850 m²
Price on request
RESALE. On a prime location on Patong Hill, allowing you to enjoy a panoramic view of the An…
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
304 m²
€ 1,870,731
RESALE. Fully renovated in 2019, Art Deco meets traditional Thai in this luxury hillside vil…
Search using the map