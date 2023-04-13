Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Phuket, Thailand

31 property total found
Villa 2 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 2 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath 160 m²
€ 448,975
RESALE. With partial sea views, nestled in the hills above the Kamala Valley on Phuket’s Wes…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Kathu, Thailand
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Kathu, Thailand
8 bath 1 200 m²
€ 1,229,338
RESALE. Nestled on a hillside, surrounded by tropical greenery and featuring views of forest…
Villa 3 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath 400 m²
€ 427,596
RESALE. In a small quiet cul-de-sac of only 5 villas, off Samakki Road less than 4km to Nai …
Villa 4 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath 353 m²
€ 394,190
RESALE. A lovely family home, peaceful and private but not isolated, located just below the …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with golf viewin Kathu, Thailand
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with golf view
Kathu, Thailand
6 bath 550 m²
€ 529,150
RESALE. Panoramic golf course views, green mountains, tranquil lakes, morning fog and quiet …
Villa 5 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 5 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
6 bath 690 m²
Price on request
Set on a hillside and sitting on 620 sqm of land, this 3-storey villa perfectly captures the…
Villa 6 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 6 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
7 bath 1 200 m²
€ 4,543,204
RESALE. Embracing the rarity of its oceanfront location and offering the most captivating vi…
Villa 3 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath 31 069 m²
€ 481,045
RESALE. A uniquely designed villa with a Zen like courtyard inside topped by a huge skylight…
Villa 3 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath 362 m²
€ 772,345
Nestled on a forested hill 80 meters above sea level, boutique residential villas overlookin…
Villa 5 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 5 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath 540 m²
€ 654,756
RESALE. This hard-to-find property is located in Naka Thani village and is only 400m to Naka…
Villa 3 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath 265 m²
Price on request
RESALE. Price reduced from 15,200,000 THB. This 3 bedroom modern oriental pool villa for sal…
Villa 3 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath 435 m²
Price on request
RESALE. Soaring out of the jungle, 12 meters above the forest floor with the swimming pool a…
Villa 6 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 6 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
7 bath 1 100 m²
€ 2,137,979
RESALE. Located 70 meters high on a hillside surrounded by a lush tropical forest with a nat…
Villa 3 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath 200 m²
Price on request
RESALE. In a quiet location, in an elevated position, with a good view of the garden and the…
Villa 4 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath 582 m²
€ 1,401,819
Inspired by Balinese architecture, embraced by modernity, emphasized by luxury. An upscale m…
Villa 4 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath 768 m²
€ 799,069
RESALE. Price Reduced! A private pool villa at the end of a road on a tranquil hillside, a 5…
Villa 3 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath 460 m²
€ 481,045
RESALE. A new villa, a well-built home, ideally located in a quiet residential area only a f…
Villa 3 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath 300 m²
Price on request
RESALE. Surrounded by nature and yet only a few minutes drive to the Laguna area. Stunning v…
Villa 4 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath 1 000 m²
€ 534,495
RESALE. A large solidly built Mediterranean style villa located in the mountains of Layan su…
Villa 3 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath 320 m²
€ 344,749
RESALE. Partial sea views from a white-washed cement building perched on a hillside overlook…
Villa 3 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath 280 m²
Price on request
RESALE. Price reduced from THB21.8M to THB19.9M! A contemporary hillside villa within a smal…
Villa 3 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath 320 m²
Price on request
RESALE. A very private and exclusive development of just 4 pool villas set against a mountai…
Villa 5 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 5 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath 400 m²
€ 481,045
RESALE. The entire development – only 400 metres to Nakalay Beach in Kamala – sits on a moun…
Villa 3 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath 41 105 m²
€ 809,059
Perfectly located close to the beautiful beaches of Bang Tao and Surin as well as dining and…
Villa 4 room villain Ban Kata, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Ban Kata, Thailand
3 bath 550 m²
€ 607,988
RESALE. An enchanting coastal and mountain retreat nestled in an exclusive gated development…
Villa 4 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath 600 m²
Price on request
RESALE. With amazing panoramic views looking east towards the sea and north towards the moun…
Villa 6 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 6 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
6 bath 500 m²
€ 1,015,540
RESALE. Close to the beautiful beach of Nai Harn, in a peaceful and upscale area on a quiet,…
Villa 6 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 6 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
7 bath 750 m²
€ 767,000
RESALE. A mountainside tropical pool villa with a hotel license, only 15 minutes walk to Kam…
Villa 4 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath 49 837 m²
Price on request
RESALE. Price reduced to 13.75M! A mountainside estate with ocean views overlooking the quie…
Villa 4 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath 1 400 m²
€ 1,737,108
RESALE. On the beautiful hillside of Patong, featuring spectacular views of the Andaman Sea.…

