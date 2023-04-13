Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Phuket Province
  4. Phuket
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Phuket, Thailand

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath 170 m² Number of floors 2
€ 414,233
3 room townhousein Ban Kata, Thailand
3 room townhouse
Ban Kata, Thailand
4 bath 300 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,401,456
Это уникальный объект близко к морю и при этом хорошего качества. Светлая, современная вилла…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath 232 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
3 room townhousein Phuket, Thailand
3 room townhouse
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath 170 m² Number of floors 3
€ 240,523
The townhouse in Laguna Park is an ideal house for a small family with bedrooms and bathro…
3 room townhousein Phuket, Thailand
3 room townhouse
Phuket, Thailand
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 173 m² Number of floors 3
€ 327,271
Townhouse in Phuket • Construction year: 2015 • Distance to the sea: 800 m • Bedrooms: 2-…
3 room townhousein Phuket, Thailand
3 room townhouse
Phuket, Thailand
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 173 m² Number of floors 3
€ 327,271
Townhouse in Phuket • Construction year: 2015 • Distance to the sea: 800 m • Bedrooms: …

Properties features in Phuket, Thailand

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir