Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Phuket Province
  4. Phuket

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Phuket, Thailand

Patong
86
Kathu
14
Khok Kloi
12
593 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 399 m² Number of floors 1
€ 422,968
Welcome to the paradise on earth! Discover our chic villas where the crystal clear sea meets…
Villa 4 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 926 m² Number of floors 2
€ 819,655
Welcome to the paradise on earth! Discover our chic villas where the crystal clear sea meets…
2 room apartmentin Phuket, Thailand
2 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 89 m² 5 Floor
€ 329,498
Welcome to heaven on earth! Our seaside apartments in Thailand offer unforgettable sea views…
1 room apartmentin Phuket, Thailand
1 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 4 Floor
€ 216,006
Welcome to heaven on earth! Our seaside apartments in Thailand offer unforgettable sea views…
1 room studio apartmentin Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 26 m² 4/7 Floor
€ 49,913
Are you ready to open the door to the fabulous world, where every day is an adventure? Where…
1 room studio apartmentin Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 23 m² 5/8 Floor
€ 87,471
Do you know what perfection looks like? We can show you! Welcome to our residential complex …
1 room apartmentin Phuket, Thailand
1 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 5/8 Floor
€ 188,869
Do you know what perfection looks like? We can show you! Welcome to our residential complex …
1 room apartmentin Phuket, Thailand
1 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m² 4/8 Floor
€ 126,302
Welcome to the luxurious residential complex in Phuket, your new oasis of luxury and comfort…
2 room apartmentin Phuket, Thailand
2 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m² 3/8 Floor
€ 254,758
Welcome to the luxurious residential complex in Phuket, your new oasis of luxury and comfort…
Villa 4 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath 360 m²
€ 478,373
Standalone/Non-estate, completed end of 2022, fully-furnished with quality furniture and rea…
9 room housein Phuket, Thailand
9 room house
Phuket, Thailand
9 bath
Price on request
Condo 1 bedroomin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath 37 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 157,676
7 room housein Phuket, Thailand
7 room house
Phuket, Thailand
8 bath Number of floors 3
Price on request
Nestled high on the side of a mountain, Villa Beyond offers panoramic views of Phukets Bang …
6 room housein Phuket, Thailand
6 room house
Phuket, Thailand
7 bath Number of floors 3
Price on request
Nestled high on the side of a mountain, Villa Beyond offers panoramic views of Phukets Bang …
5 room housein Ban Kata, Thailand
5 room house
Ban Kata, Thailand
7 bath 450 m² Number of floors 2
€ 4,869,620
Villa 4 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath 510 m²
€ 935,366
On a hillside in Koh Kaew overlooking the city, lush tropical greenery and  distant sea view…
Villa 6 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 6 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
6 bath 950 m²
€ 1,202,613
RESALE. On a hillside within a small gated community, 60 metres from the sea, offering a stu…
4 room housein Phuket, Thailand
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath 1 130 m²
€ 1,540,146
4 room housein Phuket, Thailand
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath 1 186 m²
€ 1,901,732
5 room housein Phuket, Thailand
5 room house
Phuket, Thailand
6 bath 939 m²
€ 1,813,059
Condo 1 bedroomin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath 60 m² 5/3 Floor
€ 335,395
Condo 3 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath 354 m² 3 Floor
€ 3,198,950
4 room housein Phuket, Thailand
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath 793 m²
€ 5,612,194
Villa 4 room villain Ban Kata, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Ban Kata, Thailand
5 bath 1 586 m²
€ 2,111,254
RESALE. A fully renovated villa with a built-up area of 1,074 sqm on a large plot of 1,586 s…
Villa 4 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath 863 m²
€ 1,683,658
RESALE. Set on a headland directly above the sea between Kata and Kata Noi Beaches, within a…
Villa 5 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 5 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
6 bath 923 m²
€ 5,211,323
RESALE. Occupying a breath-taking and extremely enviable location along Millionaire’s Mile, …
Villa 2 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 2 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath 160 m²
€ 448,975
RESALE. With partial sea views, nestled in the hills above the Kamala Valley on Phuket’s Wes…
2 room housein Phuket, Thailand
2 room house
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath 160 m² Number of floors 3
€ 448,975
Villa Sauvage Kamala Hills Villa Sauvage is nestled in the hills above the Kamala valley on…
3 room housein Phuket, Thailand
3 room house
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath 417 m²
€ 2,562,902
3 room housein Phuket, Thailand
3 room house
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath 417 m²
€ 2,402,553

Properties features in Phuket, Thailand

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir