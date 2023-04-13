Thailand
Realting.com
Thailand
Phuket Province
Phuket
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in Phuket, Thailand
283 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
399 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 422,968
Welcome to the paradise on earth! Discover our chic villas where the crystal clear sea meets…
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
926 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 819,655
Welcome to the paradise on earth! Discover our chic villas where the crystal clear sea meets…
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath
360 m²
€ 478,373
Standalone/Non-estate, completed end of 2022, fully-furnished with quality furniture and rea…
9 room house
Phuket, Thailand
9 bath
Price on request
7 room house
Phuket, Thailand
8 bath
Number of floors 3
Price on request
Nestled high on the side of a mountain, Villa Beyond offers panoramic views of Phukets Bang …
6 room house
Phuket, Thailand
7 bath
Number of floors 3
Price on request
Nestled high on the side of a mountain, Villa Beyond offers panoramic views of Phukets Bang …
5 room house
Ban Kata, Thailand
7 bath
450 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 4,869,620
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath
510 m²
€ 935,366
On a hillside in Koh Kaew overlooking the city, lush tropical greenery and distant sea view…
Villa 6 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
6 bath
950 m²
€ 1,202,613
RESALE. On a hillside within a small gated community, 60 metres from the sea, offering a stu…
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath
1 130 m²
€ 1,540,146
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath
1 186 m²
€ 1,901,732
5 room house
Phuket, Thailand
6 bath
939 m²
€ 1,813,059
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath
793 m²
€ 5,612,194
Villa 4 room villa
Ban Kata, Thailand
5 bath
1 586 m²
€ 2,111,254
RESALE. A fully renovated villa with a built-up area of 1,074 sqm on a large plot of 1,586 s…
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath
863 m²
€ 1,683,658
RESALE. Set on a headland directly above the sea between Kata and Kata Noi Beaches, within a…
Villa 5 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
6 bath
923 m²
€ 5,211,323
RESALE. Occupying a breath-taking and extremely enviable location along Millionaire’s Mile, …
Villa 2 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath
160 m²
€ 448,975
RESALE. With partial sea views, nestled in the hills above the Kamala Valley on Phuket’s Wes…
2 room house
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath
160 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 448,975
Villa Sauvage Kamala Hills Villa Sauvage is nestled in the hills above the Kamala valley on…
3 room house
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
417 m²
€ 2,562,902
3 room house
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
417 m²
€ 2,402,553
3 room house
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
417 m²
€ 2,562,902
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
360 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 558,547
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
360 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 585,272
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
360 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 531,822
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
9 bath
1 600 m²
€ 7,015,242
An unbeatable location, along the famed Kamala Headland on Millionaires’ Mile, showcasing br…
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
540 m²
€ 1,015,540
RESALE. A wonderful place to relax, where breathtaking views of the Andaman Sea and stunning…
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
429 m²
€ 662,773
A sleek, modern look with exterior wall cladding and floor to ceiling glass doors and window…
3 room house
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
760 m²
€ 3,089,996
Trisara offers villas for sale on the basis that the owner is buying into the resort experie…
Villa 5 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
6 bath
1 200 m²
€ 6,921,706
Resale. Renovated in 2022 and situated at the top of a private oceanfront estate facing west…
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
6 bath
593 m²
€ 3,340,591
Search using the map