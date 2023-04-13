Thailand
Realting.com
Thailand
Phuket Province
Phuket
Houses
Houses for sale in Phuket, Thailand
1 609 properties total found
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath
487 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 878,843
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath
487 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 877,507
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
399 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 422,968
Welcome to the paradise on earth! Discover our chic villas where the crystal clear sea meets…
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
926 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 819,655
Welcome to the paradise on earth! Discover our chic villas where the crystal clear sea meets…
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
480 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 587,944
The villa is part of the -star Angsana Villas Resort.The two-storey private villa combines t…
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath
487 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath
324 m²
€ 585,272
A hidden gem, offering a tranquil, pleasant, and sustainable refuge in the midst of nature, …
3 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
186 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 586,608
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
412 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 983,470
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
412 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 738,939
5 room house
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath
541 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,211,699
Villa 3 room villa
Patong, Thailand
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
238 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 282,126
🏚️ Unleash the Hidden Potential: Renovate & Reap Rewards 🏚️Discover a unique investment …
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath
360 m²
€ 478,373
Standalone/Non-estate, completed end of 2022, fully-furnished with quality furniture and rea…
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
528 m²
€ 601,306
RESALE. Price reduced from THB24.5M to THB22.5M. Renovated in 2022, a lovely U- shaped home…
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
372 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 387,642
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
372 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 452,289
3 room house
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
522 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
9 room house
Phuket, Thailand
9 bath
Price on request
3 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
306 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 521,132
3 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
306 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 427,596
5 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
394 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 665,446
5 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
394 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 905,968
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
6 bath
340 m²
€ 748,292
RESALE. A beautifully renovated modern home with a great cinema room, barbecue area and a pr…
6 room house
Phuket, Thailand
6 bath
981 m²
Number of floors 3
Price on request
7 room house
Phuket, Thailand
8 bath
Number of floors 3
Price on request
Nestled high on the side of a mountain, Villa Beyond offers panoramic views of Phukets Bang …
6 room house
Phuket, Thailand
7 bath
Number of floors 3
Price on request
Nestled high on the side of a mountain, Villa Beyond offers panoramic views of Phukets Bang …
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
620 m²
€ 1,175,888
RESALE. A fantastic opportunity to own a beautiful home right by the lake within Phuket’s pr…
Villa 5 room villa
Patong, Thailand
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
345 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 250,807
Attention all renovators and investors! This is your chance to own a character-filled villa …
5 room house
Ban Kata, Thailand
7 bath
450 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 4,869,620
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
620 m²
€ 905,968
RESALE. A large, 2 storey family home, a true oasis, with plenty of outdoor spaces and loung…
