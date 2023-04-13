Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Phuket Province
  4. Phuket
  5. Condos

Seaview Condos for Sale in Phuket, Thailand

Patong
28
Condo To archive
Clear all
164 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroomin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath 37 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 157,676
Condo 1 bedroomin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath 60 m² 5/3 Floor
€ 335,395
Condo 3 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath 354 m² 3 Floor
€ 3,198,950
Condo 3 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath 338 m²
€ 1,491,646
Condo 3 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath 131 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 779,293
Condo 3 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath 342 m²
€ 775,017
This property is a SqM penthouse with  bedrooms and bathrooms that is available for sale. …
Condo 2 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath 65 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 320,697
Condo 2 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath 62 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 307,334
Condo 2 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath 75 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 367,438
Condo 2 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath 62 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 267,247
Condo 3 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath 498 m² 2 Floor
€ 2,239,533
Condo 3 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath 354 m² 2 Floor
€ 2,659,111
Condo 3 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath 498 m²
€ 2,464,020
Condo 3 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath 257 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
The luxurious Layan Gardens complex consists of apartments with stunning views of the mount…
Condo 3 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath 339 m² 2/3 Floor
Price on request
A unique three-bedroom residence with a unique view of the lagoon and a private pool, meter…
Condo 1 bedroomin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath 52 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 187,073
Buying an apartment in the Cassia Residence project is a unique and tempting offer that comb…
Condo 4 bedroomsin Pa Khlok, Thailand
Condo 4 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
4 bath 262 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 881,916
This newly renovated and elegantly furnished -bedroom penthouse on the th floor offers spaci…
Condo 2 bedroomsin Ban Kata, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Ban Kata, Thailand
2 bath 190 m² Number of floors 3
€ 614,669
  bedroom C unit type units at The Heights, offering the coveted foreign freehold title alon…
Condo 3 bedroomsin Ban Kata, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Ban Kata, Thailand
3 bath 414 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,068,989
Condo 2 bedroomsin Ban Kata, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Ban Kata, Thailand
1 bath 66 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 157,676
Condo 2 bedroomsin Ban Kata, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Ban Kata, Thailand
2 bath 240 m² 2/5 Floor
Price on request
Condo 1 bedroomin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath 1/3 Floor
€ 267,247
Condo 3 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath 339 m² 2/3 Floor
Price on request
Уникальная трехспальная резиденция с неповторимым видом на лагуну и собственным бассейном в …
Condo 2 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath 244 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 694,843
Condo 3 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath 339 m² 2/3 Floor
Price on request
A unique three-bedroom residence with a unique view of the lagoon and a private pool, meter…
Condo 2 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath 204 m²
Price on request
The Villas Overlooking Layan - эксклюзивный жилой комплекс с прекрасным видом на Андаманское…
Condo 1 bedroomin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
41 m²
€ 169,522
NYG6890: There are only a limited number of FREEHOLD units available to purchase, don't miss…
Condo 1 bedroomin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath 39 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 112,244
Совершенно новый проект с великолепной архитектурой и интерьером вблизи набережной и рестора…
Condo 2 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath 70 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 186,405
Совершенно новый проект с великолепной архитектурой и интерьером вблизи набережной и рестора…
Condo 3 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath 120 m² 4/7 Floor
€ 521,132

Properties features in Phuket, Thailand

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir