197 properties total found
Condo 3 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath 212 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 505,097
Condo 2 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath 120 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 173,711
Condoin Phuket, Thailand
Condo
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath 24 m² 1/7 Floor
€ 116,146
Condo 1 bedroomin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath 35 m² 2/7 Floor
€ 155,297
Condoin Phuket, Thailand
Condo
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath 25 m² 2/7 Floor
€ 155,297
Condo 2 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath 104 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 400,871
Condo 3 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath 338 m²
€ 1,491,646
Condo 1 bedroomin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath 92 m² Number of floors 7
€ 418,157
Condoin Phuket, Thailand
Condo
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath 34 m² Number of floors 7
€ 105,723
Condo 3 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath 342 m²
€ 775,017
This property is a SqM penthouse with  bedrooms and bathrooms that is available for sale. …
Condo 2 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath 65 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 320,697
Condo 2 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath 62 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 307,334
Condo 2 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath 72 m² 3/8 Floor
€ 219,143
Condoin Phuket, Thailand
Condo
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath 50 m² 1/7 Floor
€ 192,151
Condo 1 bedroomin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath 103 m² 1/7 Floor
€ 397,931
Condo 1 bedroomin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath 54 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 296,163
Condo 2 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath 75 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 367,438
Condo 2 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath 62 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 267,247
2 room apartmentin Phuket, Thailand
2 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 75 m²
€ 333,978
Sunshine Beach has an investment area that will be managed by a 5-star hotel operator. Cozy …
3 room apartmentin Phuket, Thailand
3 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath 220 m²
€ 481,045
RESALE. An idyllic, hillside tropical garden setting a few minutes’ drive to Layan Beach and…
Condo 1 bedroomin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath 52 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 187,073
Buying an apartment in the Cassia Residence project is a unique and tempting offer that comb…
Condo 1 bedroomin Ban Kata, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Ban Kata, Thailand
1 bath 36 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 117,575
Condo 2 bedroomsin Ban Kata, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Ban Kata, Thailand
2 bath 240 m² 2/5 Floor
Price on request
Condo 3 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath 267 m² 1/3 Floor
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Ban Kata, Thailand
2 room apartment
Ban Kata, Thailand
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 111,916
2 - sleeping fully furnished apartment (freehold - full ownership) & nbsp; with sea views wi…
Condo 3 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath 231 m² 2/3 Floor
Price on request
Condo 2 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath 204 m²
Price on request
The Villas Overlooking Layan - эксклюзивный жилой комплекс с прекрасным видом на Андаманское…
Condo 1 bedroomin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 467,683
Condo 2 bedroomsin Ban Kata, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Ban Kata, Thailand
2 bath 83 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 280,610
Представляем Вашему вниманию новый проект, от одного из самых известных и престижных застрой…
Condo 2 bedroomsin Ban Kata, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Ban Kata, Thailand
2 bath 96 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 291,300
Представляем Вашему вниманию новый проект, от одного из самых известных и престижных застрой…

