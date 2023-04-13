Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Phuket, Thailand

Thailand
110 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath
45 m²
5/7 Floor
€ 138,969
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath
33 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 106,899
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath
113 m²
3/3 Floor
Price on request
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath
80 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 104,226
Condo 4 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
595 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,389,686
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath
32 m²
3/7 Floor
€ 62,135
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath
45 m²
2/7 Floor
€ 165,667
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath
30 m²
2/7 Floor
€ 114,890
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath
58 m²
2/7 Floor
€ 197,736
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath
22 m²
2/7 Floor
€ 42,883
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath
22 m²
2/7 Floor
€ 41,554
1 room apartment with golf view
Kathu, Thailand
1 bath
76 m²
€ 80,174
Fairways and mountain views from the balcony of this 6 storey, single building condo located…
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath
69 m²
8/15 Floor
€ 96,744
Condo 2 bedrooms
Ban Kata, Thailand
2 bath
190 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 614,669
bedroom C unit type units at The Heights, offering the coveted foreign freehold title alon…
Condo 3 bedrooms
Ban Kata, Thailand
3 bath
414 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,068,989
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath
113 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 280,610
Condo 2 bedrooms
Ban Kata, Thailand
1 bath
66 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 157,676
Condo 1 bedroom
Ban Kata, Thailand
1 bath
36 m²
2/8 Floor
€ 117,575
Condo 2 bedrooms
Ban Kata, Thailand
2 bath
240 m²
2/5 Floor
Price on request
1 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath
49 m²
€ 192,418
RESALE. A condo project set on hill walking distance to Surin Beach, presenting unobstructed…
2 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath
99 m²
€ 313,748
Ideally positioned just a few metres from Bangtao Beach and with its own dedicated beach are…
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
34 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 117,448
Property Investment with 8% Rental Guarantee for 3 years and Free Holiday in one of the most…
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath
40 m²
4/8 Floor
€ 142,788
2 room apartment
Ban Kata, Thailand
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
72 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 111,916
2 - sleeping fully furnished apartment (freehold - full ownership) & nbsp; with sea views wi…
Condo 1 bedroom
Ban Kata, Thailand
1 bath
32 m²
6/7 Floor
€ 102,937
Condo 1 bedroom
Ban Kata, Thailand
1 bath
31 m²
5/7 Floor
€ 97,021
Condo 1 bedroom
Ban Kata, Thailand
1 bath
42 m²
3/6 Floor
€ 119,663
Данный вариант отлично подходит тем, кто путешествует с детьми и предпочитает оставаться в с…
Condo 2 bedrooms
Ban Kata, Thailand
2 bath
68 m²
3/6 Floor
€ 191,564
Данный вариант отлично подходит тем, кто путешествует с детьми и предпочитает оставаться в с…
Condo 1 bedroom
Ban Kata, Thailand
1 bath
57 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 152,331
Представляем Вашему вниманию новый проект, от одного из самых известных и престижных застрой…
Condo 2 bedrooms
Ban Kata, Thailand
2 bath
94 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 374,146
Представляем Вашему вниманию новый проект, от одного из самых известных и престижных застрой…
