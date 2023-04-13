Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Phuket Province
  4. Phuket
  5. Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Phuket, Thailand

Patong
67
Kathu
5
Apartment To archive
Clear all
110 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroomin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath 45 m² 5/7 Floor
€ 138,969
Condo 1 bedroomin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath 33 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 106,899
Condo 2 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath 113 m² 3/3 Floor
Price on request
Condo 1 bedroomin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath 80 m² Number of floors 3
€ 104,226
Condo 4 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 4 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath 595 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,389,686
Condo 1 bedroomin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath 32 m² 3/7 Floor
€ 62,135
Condo 1 bedroomin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath 45 m² 2/7 Floor
€ 165,667
Condo 1 bedroomin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath 30 m² 2/7 Floor
€ 114,890
Condo 1 bedroomin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath 58 m² 2/7 Floor
€ 197,736
Condo 1 bedroomin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath 22 m² 2/7 Floor
€ 42,883
Condo 1 bedroomin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath 22 m² 2/7 Floor
€ 41,554
1 room apartment with golf viewin Kathu, Thailand
1 room apartment with golf view
Kathu, Thailand
1 bath 76 m²
€ 80,174
Fairways and mountain views from the balcony of this 6 storey, single building condo located…
Condo 2 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath 69 m² 8/15 Floor
€ 96,744
Condo 2 bedroomsin Ban Kata, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Ban Kata, Thailand
2 bath 190 m² Number of floors 3
€ 614,669
  bedroom C unit type units at The Heights, offering the coveted foreign freehold title alon…
Condo 3 bedroomsin Ban Kata, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Ban Kata, Thailand
3 bath 414 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,068,989
Condo 2 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath 113 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 280,610
Condo 2 bedroomsin Ban Kata, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Ban Kata, Thailand
1 bath 66 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 157,676
Condo 1 bedroomin Ban Kata, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Ban Kata, Thailand
1 bath 36 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 117,575
Condo 2 bedroomsin Ban Kata, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Ban Kata, Thailand
2 bath 240 m² 2/5 Floor
Price on request
1 room apartmentin Phuket, Thailand
1 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath 49 m²
€ 192,418
RESALE. A condo project set on hill walking distance to Surin Beach, presenting unobstructed…
2 room apartmentin Phuket, Thailand
2 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath 99 m²
€ 313,748
Ideally positioned just a few metres from Bangtao Beach and with its own dedicated beach are…
1 room studio apartmentin Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 117,448
Property Investment with 8% Rental Guarantee for 3 years and Free Holiday in one of the most…
Condo 1 bedroomin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath 40 m² 4/8 Floor
€ 142,788
2 room apartmentin Ban Kata, Thailand
2 room apartment
Ban Kata, Thailand
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 111,916
2 - sleeping fully furnished apartment (freehold - full ownership) & nbsp; with sea views wi…
Condo 1 bedroomin Ban Kata, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Ban Kata, Thailand
1 bath 32 m² 6/7 Floor
€ 102,937
Condo 1 bedroomin Ban Kata, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Ban Kata, Thailand
1 bath 31 m² 5/7 Floor
€ 97,021
Condo 1 bedroomin Ban Kata, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Ban Kata, Thailand
1 bath 42 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 119,663
Данный вариант отлично подходит тем, кто путешествует с детьми и предпочитает оставаться в с…
Condo 2 bedroomsin Ban Kata, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Ban Kata, Thailand
2 bath 68 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 191,564
Данный вариант отлично подходит тем, кто путешествует с детьми и предпочитает оставаться в с…
Condo 1 bedroomin Ban Kata, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Ban Kata, Thailand
1 bath 57 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 152,331
Представляем Вашему вниманию новый проект, от одного из самых известных и престижных застрой…
Condo 2 bedroomsin Ban Kata, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Ban Kata, Thailand
2 bath 94 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 374,146
Представляем Вашему вниманию новый проект, от одного из самых известных и престижных застрой…

Properties features in Phuket, Thailand

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir