Thailand
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Thailand
New houses in Thailand
All new buildings in Thailand
15
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Thailand
Residential
Apartment in Thailand
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Thailand
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Thailand
Luxury Properties in Thailand
Find an Agent in Thailand
Real estate agencies in Thailand
Agents in Thailand
Commercial
All commercial properties in Thailand
Hotel
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Thailand
Find an Agent in Thailand
Real estate agencies in Thailand
Agents in Thailand
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Thailand
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Thailand
Phuket Province
Villas
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Phuket Province, Thailand
Phuket
1074
Patong
15
Kathu
8
Villa
Clear all
31 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 2 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath
160 m²
€ 448,975
RESALE. With partial sea views, nestled in the hills above the Kamala Valley on Phuket’s Wes…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Kathu, Thailand
8 bath
1 200 m²
€ 1,229,338
RESALE. Nestled on a hillside, surrounded by tropical greenery and featuring views of forest…
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
400 m²
€ 427,596
RESALE. In a small quiet cul-de-sac of only 5 villas, off Samakki Road less than 4km to Nai …
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
353 m²
€ 394,190
RESALE. A lovely family home, peaceful and private but not isolated, located just below the …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with golf view
Kathu, Thailand
6 bath
550 m²
€ 529,150
RESALE. Panoramic golf course views, green mountains, tranquil lakes, morning fog and quiet …
Villa 5 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
6 bath
690 m²
Price on request
Set on a hillside and sitting on 620 sqm of land, this 3-storey villa perfectly captures the…
Villa 6 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
7 bath
1 200 m²
€ 4,543,204
RESALE. Embracing the rarity of its oceanfront location and offering the most captivating vi…
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
31 069 m²
€ 481,045
RESALE. A uniquely designed villa with a Zen like courtyard inside topped by a huge skylight…
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
362 m²
€ 772,345
Nestled on a forested hill 80 meters above sea level, boutique residential villas overlookin…
Villa 5 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath
540 m²
€ 654,756
RESALE. This hard-to-find property is located in Naka Thani village and is only 400m to Naka…
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
265 m²
Price on request
RESALE. Price reduced from 15,200,000 THB. This 3 bedroom modern oriental pool villa for sal…
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
435 m²
Price on request
RESALE. Soaring out of the jungle, 12 meters above the forest floor with the swimming pool a…
Villa 6 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
7 bath
1 100 m²
€ 2,137,979
RESALE. Located 70 meters high on a hillside surrounded by a lush tropical forest with a nat…
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
200 m²
Price on request
RESALE. In a quiet location, in an elevated position, with a good view of the garden and the…
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath
582 m²
€ 1,401,819
Inspired by Balinese architecture, embraced by modernity, emphasized by luxury. An upscale m…
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
768 m²
€ 799,069
RESALE. Price Reduced! A private pool villa at the end of a road on a tranquil hillside, a 5…
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
460 m²
€ 481,045
RESALE. A new villa, a well-built home, ideally located in a quiet residential area only a f…
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
300 m²
Price on request
RESALE. Surrounded by nature and yet only a few minutes drive to the Laguna area. Stunning v…
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
1 000 m²
€ 534,495
RESALE. A large solidly built Mediterranean style villa located in the mountains of Layan su…
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
320 m²
€ 344,749
RESALE. Partial sea views from a white-washed cement building perched on a hillside overlook…
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
280 m²
Price on request
RESALE. Price reduced from THB21.8M to THB19.9M! A contemporary hillside villa within a smal…
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
320 m²
Price on request
RESALE. A very private and exclusive development of just 4 pool villas set against a mountai…
Villa 5 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath
400 m²
€ 481,045
RESALE. The entire development – only 400 metres to Nakalay Beach in Kamala – sits on a moun…
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
41 105 m²
€ 809,059
Perfectly located close to the beautiful beaches of Bang Tao and Surin as well as dining and…
Villa 4 room villa
Ban Kata, Thailand
3 bath
550 m²
€ 607,988
RESALE. An enchanting coastal and mountain retreat nestled in an exclusive gated development…
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
600 m²
Price on request
RESALE. With amazing panoramic views looking east towards the sea and north towards the moun…
Villa 6 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
6 bath
500 m²
€ 1,015,540
RESALE. Close to the beautiful beach of Nai Harn, in a peaceful and upscale area on a quiet,…
Villa 6 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
7 bath
750 m²
€ 767,000
RESALE. A mountainside tropical pool villa with a hotel license, only 15 minutes walk to Kam…
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath
49 837 m²
Price on request
RESALE. Price reduced to 13.75M! A mountainside estate with ocean views overlooking the quie…
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath
1 400 m²
€ 1,737,108
RESALE. On the beautiful hillside of Patong, featuring spectacular views of the Andaman Sea.…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Phuket Province, Thailand
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map