Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Phuket Province
  4. Studios

Seaview Studios for Sale in Phuket Province, Thailand

Phuket
25
Patong
1
Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
1 room studio apartmentin Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 26 m² 4/7 Floor
€ 49,913
Are you ready to open the door to the fabulous world, where every day is an adventure? Where…
1 room studio apartmentin Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 23 m² 5/8 Floor
€ 87,471
Do you know what perfection looks like? We can show you! Welcome to our residential complex …
1 room studio apartmentin Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 117,448
Property Investment with 8% Rental Guarantee for 3 years and Free Holiday in one of the most…
1 room studio apartment with Residence and citizenshipin Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with Residence and citizenship
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 3 300 m² 8/8 Floor
€ 133,269
ECO FRIENDLY CONCEPT Why we care Every 1.2 seconds, man destroy an area of forest t…
1 room studio apartmentin Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 3 300 m² 8/8 Floor
€ 79,940
Investment real estate in Thailand on Phuket Island Apartments for personal use and investme…
1 room studio apartmentin Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m² 4/8 Floor
€ 115,593
The condominium Wekata Luxury is a new project of Phuket9 company. 7% guaranteed income…
1 room studio apartmentin Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m² 7/8 Floor
€ 151,904
New studio apartment, 41 sqm, with sea view in a condominium VIPKaron, a resi…
1 room studio apartmentin Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 103,763
New studio apartment, 39,6 sqm, in a condominium VIPKaron, a residential complex in Phu…
1 room studio apartmentin Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 1/6 Floor
€ 116,864
New studio apartment, 44,2 sqm, in a condominium VIPKaron, a residential complex in Phu…

Properties features in Phuket Province, Thailand

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir