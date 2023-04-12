Thailand
Realting.com
Thailand
Phuket Province
Studios
Seaview Studios for Sale in Phuket Province, Thailand
9 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
26 m²
4/7 Floor
€ 49,913
Are you ready to open the door to the fabulous world, where every day is an adventure? Where…
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
23 m²
5/8 Floor
€ 87,471
Do you know what perfection looks like? We can show you! Welcome to our residential complex …
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
34 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 117,448
Property Investment with 8% Rental Guarantee for 3 years and Free Holiday in one of the most…
1 room studio apartment with Residence and citizenship
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
3 300 m²
8/8 Floor
€ 133,269
ECO FRIENDLY CONCEPT Why we care Every 1.2 seconds, man destroy an area of forest t…
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
3 300 m²
8/8 Floor
€ 79,940
Investment real estate in Thailand on Phuket Island Apartments for personal use and investme…
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
30 m²
4/8 Floor
€ 115,593
The condominium Wekata Luxury is a new project of Phuket9 company. 7% guaranteed income…
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
41 m²
7/8 Floor
€ 151,904
New studio apartment, 41 sqm, with sea view in a condominium VIPKaron, a resi…
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
39 m²
2/8 Floor
€ 103,763
New studio apartment, 39,6 sqm, in a condominium VIPKaron, a residential complex in Phu…
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
44 m²
1/6 Floor
€ 116,864
New studio apartment, 44,2 sqm, in a condominium VIPKaron, a residential complex in Phu…
